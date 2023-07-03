New button makes videos much better

Some WhatsApp users are seeing a new button in the app that can improve video resolution. Anyone who wants to send videos can also do so in HD quality. So far, however, this is only a limited test.

Version:2.23.7.14

Languages ​​German

License: Freeware

Platforms: Android

WhatsApp tests sending HD videos

If you want to send a video via WhatsApp, you still have to live with a restriction. As a rule, they do not reach the recipient in the best resolution in order to save storage space and transmission time. But that will soon come to an endas just discovered in a beta version of the Android app.

Users report that they now see a whole new button when trying to send a video. WhatsApp also gives us the choice of storing the file in SD or rather send in the better HD quality want. In this context, Messenger also points out that SD videos can be sent more quickly. It shows exactly how big the videos are in SD and HD quality.

Even if the higher resolution of videos is certainly an advantage, however, there is a catch. WhatsApp sends the videos with a better resolution via the HD option, but the messenger still doesn’t seem to want to do without slight compression (source: WABetaInfo). Nevertheless, the function should be well received by many users.

Just about a month ago WhatsApp had with the Test of a similar function began. However, the focus here is on high-resolution photos, which can also be sent via Messenger in the future.

You should know these WhatsApp tricks:

When will WhatsApp have HD videos for everyone?

So far it’s the HD option just a limited test, which also only appeared in the Android version of the app. It is not yet known when all users will be able to send high-resolution videos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

