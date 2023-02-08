Canon today unveiled the two new EOS R8 and EOS R50 mirrorless cameras. The first is a new full-frame that replaces the EOS-RP, the entry-level model of the EOS R full-frame mirrorless system. The other is a compact camera, with an APS-C sensor, which inherits the role of the M50 and is intended for creatives and influencers who aspire to higher image quality than what can be achieved with a smartphone.





EOS R8

The new EOS R8 is a full-frame mirrorless camera that largely inherits the technology of the EOS R6 Mark II and reproduces the compact design already seen on the EOS RP. Canon has designed it to provide students and enthusiasts of photography and videomaking with an advanced tool at an affordable price, thus lowering the entry bar to the EOS R System.

The camera features a 24.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, high ISO sensitivity and wide dynamic range, making it versatile for most photographic applications. The EOS R8 pairs perfectly with the new RF 24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, a small and lightweight RF-series zoom that, together with the new camera, creates a compact and powerful kit perfect for first-time photographers. vault to a full-frame camera body.

Proof Eos R10 and R7 are the new mirrorless cameras from Canon by Andrea Nepori

25 Maggio 2022



The processor and the sensor together allow you to reach bursts of 40 fps, while the ISO go up to 102,400 with low noise levels. The EOS R8 is therefore perfect for shooting in dimly lit environments with moving subjects. Weighing approximately 461g (including card and battery), the EOS R8 is the lightest full-frame camera in the EOS R System. The compact body, whose dimensions resemble those of the EOS RP model (132.5 x 86.1 x 70mm), packs a host of additional pro-level features. For example, it features a high-resolution 2.36 million-dot EVF with a 120 fps refresh rate and supports UHS-II SD cards. The intuitive interface makes using the camera on the go easy with a helpful mode dial with 12 shooting modes and a dedicated switch to switch between still and video shooting.

EOS R8 main features

Sensore full frame CMOS da 24.2 megapixel

4K video recording at 60p oversampling 6K across the entire width of the sensor and full HD recording at 180 fps

High resolution 2.36 million dot EVF with 120 fps refresh rate

Intelligent subject detection for animals, vehicles and people

Always on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection





EOS R50

Canon today also announced the new EOS R50, a new mirrorless camera model with an APS-C sensor designed for content creators who want to switch from a smartphone to a more professional camera. The R50 satisfies key creative needs with 4K video shooting, high-quality audio and sharp photos. The interface is designed to be easy to use, while streamlined ergonomics and new advanced auto modes ensure professional results.

The decision No more reflexes: Nikon will focus only on mirrorless cameras by Andrea Nepori

July 13, 2022



The sensor is a high resolution 24.2 megapixel APS-C CMOS, which offers excellent control over depth of field, allowing you to take photos full of detail with blurred backgrounds. In video mode it is possible to record 4K video at 30p in oversampling from 6K, and the automatic image fusion ensures that focus is always spot on in close-ups. Reduced digital noise, control of bright areas during night shooting and increased contrast in the presence of a wide dynamic range contribute to the semi-professional profile of this new compact camera.

Photography Do you want to give a camera as a gift? Here are the best mirrorless by Andrea Nepori

December 17, 2022



The EOS R50 also features the Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II system which detects and tracks people, animals and vehicles to enable rapid focusing on subjects, even in motion. Advanced tracking functions are also supported during bursts at 12 fps with electronic front curtain and 15 fps with silent electronic shutter.

Compatibility with RF lenses and access to the range of EF lenses through the use of an adapter also allow you to carry out any type of shooting thanks to the wide availability of compatible lenses. From ultra-wide-angle to super-telephoto lenses, via versatile zooms and primes, the EOS R50 is designed by Canon as the perfect camera for those approaching the EOS R system and wanting to take their first steps in professional-level photography and videography.





Vloggers can easily connect a microphone or other external accessories to the camera using the multi-function shoe, which provides greater resistance to acoustic interference than a cable connection. The sled can also be used to power accessories allowing users to create content on the go without having to worry too much about always having all the batteries charged.

Main features of the EOS R50

24.2 megapixel APS-C sensor

New advanced automatic modes

Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II

3″ tiltable touchscreen

Video UHD 4K a 30p in oversampling 6K

Canon EOS R8 and Canon EOS R50: how much do they cost