New Capcom Showcase Has Been Announced – – Gamereactor

New Capcom Showcase Has Been Announced

New Capcom Showcase Has Been Announced

As if the first half of June wasn’t crowded enough with various video game events and showcases, a new one has just been confirmed. Capcom has announced that they will be hosting a show calledCapcom Showcaseactivity.

The event kicks off at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CET (meaning it technically starts on June 13 in CET as it is at midnight) and it will run“About 35 minutes of news and in-depth updates on previously announced Capcom games”.We’ll likely hear more about Dragon’s Dogma 2, news about Street Fighter 6, and possibly something about Ghost Trick.

Having said that, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed that the future of Mega Man, Monster Hunter, and/or Resident Evil will have something new to tell – but don’t count on it.

