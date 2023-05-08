New cars: SUV trend unbroken – cars are getting heavier

On average, cars built in Europe today are 7 centimeters higher, 10 centimeters wider and 20 centimeters longer than in 2000. The average weight will even have increased by 20 percent by 2022, Inovev said on Friday.

SUVs now account for 40 percent and electrified vehicles for 25 percent of production in Europe. According to Inovev, the proportion of SUVs in registrations in Europe rose from 3 percent in 2000 to 46 percent or 5.2 million vehicles last year.

7.6 million SUVs were newly registered in the USA last year and as many as 11.2 million in China. In view of the range of models offered by automakers, the consultants expect global SUV registrations to increase from 32 to 35 million vehicles over the next two years.

Among the 20 best-selling all-electric cars in Europe are 8 SUVs, among the 20 best-selling plug-in hybrids as many as 16 SUVs. According to the Inovev analysis, the best-selling SUV models in Europe last year were the

– Volkswagen T-Roc (165,701 vehicles)

– Volkswagen Tiguan (137,476)

– Peugeot 2008 (137.404)

– Tesla Model Y (135.461)

– Hyundai Tucson (133.223)

– Ford Puma (129.035)

– Renault Captur (128.898)

– Dacia Duster (122,329)

– Ford Kuga (120,387)

– Kia Sportage (118,943)