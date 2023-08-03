New cell phone outshines Samsung flagship

After the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, the 13T Pro is to follow. (Image source: GIGA)

It should be better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung: the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is preparing to present its new 13T Pro. With a powerful processor and rapid loading speed, you want to trump the Android competition.

Xiaomi 13T Pro: New Android flagship is coming

According to reports, Xiaomi is about to present another model of its 13 series. It should be the Xiaomi 13T Pro, which is to be marketed under this name at least outside of the Chinese home market. This may be a Redmi K60 Extreme Edition, which will also be presented shortly (source: 4gnews).

The highlight of the new Xiaomi smartphone is the processor. If the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is used in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and in the Galaxy S23 series from Samsung, it should be used in the Xiaomi 13T Pro from MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus to be trumped. It could be supported by up to 1 TB of storage and 16 GB of RAM.

The other specifications of the mobile phone are also impressive to read. Xiaomi is said to have opted for an OLED display with a diagonal of 6.7 inches, which also has a 144Hz refresh rate has. For comparison: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has 6.8 inches and 120 Hz.

When it comes to the battery, Xiaomi probably doesn’t want to leave anything to chance either. According to reports, the battery should have a capacity of 5,000 mAh charge with a cable at 120 watts permit. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also 5,000 mAh, but the battery can only be supplied with a maximum of 45 watts.

In the video: This is what we think of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Xiaomi 13T Pro ab 1. September?

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed when the 13T Pro will be launched. However, sources assume that the smartphone offered worldwide from September 1, 2023 shall be. Nothing is known about the price yet. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is available for EUR 1,499.99 (see MediaMarkt).

