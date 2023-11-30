New chapter at Pulsar Photonics: Groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters in Aachen

Pulsar Photonics, a mechanical engineer and contract manufacturer in the field of laser technology, will take a significant step in its corporate development next year.

Pulsar Photonics, a mechanical engineer and contract manufacturer in the field of laser technology, will take a significant step in its corporate development next year. With the infrastructure partner Walbert-Schmitz GmbH & Co. KG and a seven-figure investment amount, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters in Aachen took place. This decision not only reflects practical growth, but at the same time will further improve the company’s visibility.

From ILT to a future location: development since 2013

The story of Pulsar began in 2013 on the premises of the Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology ILT. In 2015, the company moved to the Herzogenrath Technology Park (TPH), which from then on became the headquarters. As the number of employees grew, new premises were needed – initially in the TPH. Then from 2022 with another assembly hall in Aachen: ideal conditions for the team in laser system construction.

Plant 3 for system technology followed a year later. “With Plant 4, which will be moved into this year, our work space now extends to more than 4,500 impressive square meters,” summarizes Dr. Joachim Ryll, one of the three managing directors.

10 years after the company was founded, the next big milestone is now coming: the business areas will be brought together one after the other at one location and the headquarters will also be relocated from Herzogenrath to Aachen. The groundbreaking for this final step took place a few weeks ago.

Create an attractive workspace

The new location at the Verlautenheide motorway exit not only offers the urgently needed reserves for future growth, but also makes it possible for the first time to create space before acute needs arise.

However, a crucial aspect is also the merger of the business areas at a common location. No longer geographically separated, the cooperation between the different areas is strengthened. “This spatial proximity should not only shorten transport routes, but above all also intensify cooperation and the exchange of information between the teams,” the management agrees.

“We not only want to be attractive for staff because of the convenient connection, but also take into account all aspects of a workspace in a modern and pleasant atmosphere,” says Ryll. “From home office to home office,” is how Burkhardt Mohns, managing partner at WS, likes to describe this development.

Room for sustainable growth prospects

Pulsar Photonics wants to grow spatially, but also create the foundations for a modern and future-oriented working environment. The focus on modern working methods and technologies should make it possible to operate more flexibly and efficiently. This includes not only the design of the work spaces, but also the technological and digital infrastructure such as the expansion of fiber optic networks, the networking of the plants with each other or the implementation of modern in-house IT and air conditioning technology.

At the same time, measures are being planned to pave the way for a sustainable and energy-efficient orientation of the company. This includes the availability of space to use renewable energy sources such as solar or the provision of larger parking spaces for bicycles and electric cars. The planned building is a so-called KfW building and therefore meets certain energy standards. This includes, among other things, that CO2-reduced components are used, the roof is green, heating takes place using a heat pump and photovoltaic systems secure the power supply. Perspectives that are particularly thanks to the infrastructure partner. However, today’s operation also ensures the real availability of larger electrical connection cross-sections for machine operation.

Improved visibility in a convenient location

The excellent motorway connection at the Aachener Kreuz not only makes mobility easier for employees, it also offers an important logistical advantage for customers, suppliers and service providers. “Our goal is to become even more visible as a laser company in the region,” says Ryll. “The new headquarters should be designed to be representative.”

Contribution to positive structural change

“We are pleased if we can make a contribution to positive structural change with the location decision. Not least by creating jobs, the laser region’s alliance partners are making a contribution to shaping the future prospects in Aachen and the surrounding area sustainably,” explains Ryll.

A seven-figure investment will be made to implement the new building, in which assembly and production will later take place. With a working and assembly area of ​​around 1,600 square meters, the first construction phase of the new plant is scheduled to be completed and ready for move-in at the end of 2024. The three-person management team is looking positively towards the next 10 years. “With the additional building, we would like to create a platform that takes our corporate culture, creativity and regional cooperation to a new level. “Healthy, profitable and sustainable growth is important to us – in the past as it is today,” says Joachim Ryll.

Pulsar Photonics

Pulsar Photonics GmbH is an innovative high-tech company in laser technology. The company’s range of services includes laser process technology, plant engineering with software development and the laser system technology division.

Since its founding, the company has been intensively concerned with scaling approaches to production. Exclusive services are provided for customers, from professional application development to ramp-up to the construction of automatic production machines with service and know-how transfer. To this end, Pulsar Photonics continually invests in its own production capacities for individual parts and series production with (ultra) short pulse lasers. Core processes are structuring, drilling and precision cutting.

Pulsar Photonics GmbH has its headquarters in Aachen-Herzogenrath and operates two other plants in Aachen-Verlautenheide. The company was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from Fraunhofer ILT in Aachen and was financed in the growth phase by the high-tech start-up fund HTGF, Bonn. Pulsar Photonics has been part of the Schunk Group since 2021.

The rapidly growing and profitable company, which now has more than 90 employees, is part of the German medium-sized sector and is part of the LaserRegionAachen structural change initiative.

Further information at www.pulsar-photonics.de

Contact

Pulsar Photonics GmbH

Sonja Wichert

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

024075555511

