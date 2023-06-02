New chat and multiplayer modes for Kaspersky IPS

Updated Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation (KIPS) solution, which now allows you to choose attacks from the library, play in multiplayer mode, create online voice chats. Based on the game, this tool offers a simulation software the real impact that malware and other attacks can have on business performance and revenue. It forces players to think strategically, so they can anticipate the consequences of an attack and respond accordingly, while staying within time and budget constraints.

Too many violations due to the “human factor”

According to Report Data Breaches Investigations Verizon’s 2022 report, the number of ransomware attacks increased by 13% over the past year. That’s higher than the last 5 years combined, with 82% of breaches involving the “human factor,” including social media attacks and mistakes. Although business executives and managers understand the importance of cybersecurity, for many Cisos it is still difficult to involve C-suite teams in the training process. There is often a lack of understanding between IT and non-IT staff.

Kaspersky Interactive Protection Simulation – una formazione ad hoc

As Kaspersky research shows, 98% of business executives and non-IT respondents have experienced at least one cybersecurity miscommunication. In addition, 62% of managers admitted that this leads to one or more cybersecurity incidents. Basic training or the same approach taken for all other employees does not work for C-Levels. Indeed, these need a format different and a presentation that allows him to see the relationship with the business. KIPS training, certified by training institutions such as the SANS Institute, has already been completed by companies in over 75 countries.

Keep the interest alive

Kaspersky solution updates include new features that open up more possibilities for businesses. The new improved online feature allows you to customize the game scenario by choosing and combining different types of attacks from the library. Thus allowing companies to repeat the same industry scenario over and over again and keeping gamers interested with different combinations of attacks.

New chat and multiplayer modes

The scenarios and attacks are based on real cases. Each scenario demonstrates the effective role of cybersecurity in terms of business continuity and corporate profitability. This highlights emerging threats and challenges, as well as the typical mistakes organizations make while developing their defenses. The online version allows you to play with a large number of participants wherever they are and allows you to create separate voice chats for different teams, so that different groups do not hear each other’s discussions.

More customization

This is useful for teams that are in different locations, making it difficult to gather everyone in the same office to play offline. The other features allow you to customize the scenarios and obtain statistics on player choices, data on team reactions in certain situations and the comparison of player actions with the previous game.

