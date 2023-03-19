Novel chatbots are changing the way we search for things on the Internet – a golden opportunity to dethrone Google. Not only Microsoft is in the starting blocks, startups also sense an opportunity.

Typing commands, clicking links – that was once. Maybe in the future we’ll just talk to our computers. Goran Basic / NZZ

In the search engine market, Google has a monopoly that other companies in other industries can only dream of. According to various estimates, the group has achieved a market share of more than 90 percent. And Bing? Many Internet users have not even heard of the defeated number two, Microsoft’s search engine has a market share in the single-digit percentage range. But for the first time in decades, the market for search queries could now be revolutionized.