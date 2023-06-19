New China hits are coming to Germany

Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi share most of the European smartphone market among themselves. But there is new competition from China. Honor wants to show off with two powerful mid-range cell phones. The smartphones have already been unveiled in China, so you know exactly what to expect.

Honor 90 and 90 Pro come to Germany

While four Chinese smartphone manufacturers have said goodbye to Germany, Honor could seize the moment and show off with two mid-range cell phones. In fact, the Chinese company has officially announced that the Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro presented for the international market on July 6, 2023 in Paris become:

At the end of May 2023, Honor already presented the two smartphones in China. The market launch in Europe and Germany is therefore carried out much faster than is the case with Xiaomi. There is a reason for that, because Honor is currently experiencing a real boom in Europe. The Cell phones are selling better and betterso that Honor could take the momentum with it instead of wanting to show off with outdated hardware later.

The Honor 90 cell phones not only have one chic design and good camerasbut also solid equipment. For example, the Honor 90 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a 6.78-inch display with high brightness of up to 1,600 nits and the new 200 MP camera. The latter is also available in the normal Honor 90, but there is a smaller 6.7-inch display and the slightly weaker Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. The batteries are quite generous at 5,000 mAh each.

You can see the new Honor phones in the video below:

The price determines the success

In China, the Honor 90 starts at the equivalent of 329 euros, while the Honor 90 Pro starts at the equivalent of 435 euros. The Honor 70 was launched in Germany at a price of 549 euros, which was perceived as quite high. So it remains to be hoped that Honor will position itself a little more defensively in terms of price this year. The Pro model was not available for purchase here. We will find out all the details by July 6, 2023 at the latest.

