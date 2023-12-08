New Chinese cell phone surpasses the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24 with its cameras, processor and price | Review Redmi K70

Samsung has revealed its plans to launch the next Galaxy S24 Ultra, positioning it as the main rival of the iPhone 15 Pro Max de Apple. However, it is worth noting that there is a Chinese phone that has various tools and features, making it a high-end mobile device, information that many people are unaware of. Xiaomi is one of the most important technology companies and the line Redmi It is one of those with the best features, with a more accessible price for all users.

Finally in China the Redmi K70 Pro, a gamer smartphone that has the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a large-capacity screen, and a more balanced set of cameras than its own iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Redmi K70 Pro is the new smartphone from Xiaomi. It has a 6.67” OLED screen with 2K resolution, with a maximum brightness of 4000 nits, which will allow you to use it outdoors without any problem, since the light contrast is perfect. This panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate and the device weighs 209 grams. The new Xiaomi It also has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which is the most powerful in an Android smartphone and is the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, this Chinese device will have 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage with speed 4.0, in addition to 12GB of RAM and up to 24GB of RAM.

In relation to the cameras, the new Redmi K70 Pro It will arrive with a 16MP front camera, 50MP main camera with OIS stabilization, 12MP Wide Angle, and 2X Telephoto lens. Regarding autonomy, this new Xiaomi has a 5000 mAh battery, in-box charger, and 120W charge, you can have it at 100% in just 30 minutes. In addition, the K70 Pro will officially arrive with Android 14 and HyperOS. In addition to 5G, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The phone will now be available in China and globally in the first months of 2024 it will hit the market. The price of the K70 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is $460, about 2,000 soles. However, the highest version will cost $610, but will come with 24GB of RAM with 1TB of capacity.

If you go to a store iShop In Lima, you can buy the new iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB for 7,399 soles. Remember that this purchase is insured by the physical store, so you can repair it in case of damage and buy accessories such as the wireless charger, cases, among others. It should be noted that the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro have also arrived in Peru and have prices ranging from 5,000 soles to 6,999 soles.

In relation to the display or screen, the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro It has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory.

