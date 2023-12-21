New Chinese smartphone is the most powerful gaming phone in the world and surpasses the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Chinese phone RedMagic 9 Pro has just been released and it has already surpassed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is considered the most powerful gaming smartphone in the world and is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 26GB of high-capacity RAM.

The ZTE RedMagic 9 Pro boasts a 6.8” AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 26GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal memory. It also has a 5000 mAh dual-cell battery with 80W fast charging and a balanced set of cameras, including a 16MP front lens and a rear set of 64MP and a 16MP wide-angle bokeh lens, allowing for 4K recording at 60FPS and 8K at 24FPS. Additionally, the phone features RGB lights in its design and an active fan for cooling, making it a top choice for gamers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to be launched in January 2024 and is estimated to cost about 1,200 dollars and 1,200 euros in its version with 512GB of memory and 12GB of RAM.

Nokia G22, despite being an entry-level smartphone, offers specifications that make it an appealing option for non-demanding users. It features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Unisoc processor T606, 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB of internal storage, and expandable storage up to 2TB via microSD.

Another rival for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ZTE RedMagic 8S Pro, which also has a 6.8” AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ processor and up to 22GB of RAM.

The Huawei P60 Pro is another powerful phone in the market, equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of memory.

The release price of the RedMagic 9 Pro is 708 dollars, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra is estimated to cost about 1,200 dollars. The RedMagic 9 Pro is expected to arrive in Peru in a few months, making it a highly anticipated new addition to the world of gaming smartphones.

