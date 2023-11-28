New Chinese smartphone will be more powerful than the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24

The HONOR 100 Pro: characteristics and arrival price

The upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been eagerly anticipated in the world of Android devices, as it will go head to head with the new iPhone 15 Pro Max set to launch in September 2023. However, the competitive smartphone market is always evolving, and new models regularly emerge to challenge the highest-end phones from industry giants. One such challenger is the HONOR 100 Pro, a Chinese brand that aims to compete with both Samsung and Apple in terms of quality and price.

HONOR has quickly established itself as one of the most significant Chinese brands in the market, offering high-quality phones at affordable prices after parting ways with Huawei. While the recent launch of the HONOR 90 showcased the brand’s capabilities, the HONOR 100 and HONOR 100 Pro have already become a reality, poised to offer high performance at a reasonable cost.

The HONOR 100 Pro is equipped with a 6.78” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, boasting the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of internal memory. Additionally, the device features a 5500 mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a well-balanced camera setup, including dual front cameras and a rear set of sensors capable of recording in 4K at 60FPS.

As the iPhone 15 touts impressive power, the HONOR 100 Pro is expected to rival its performance, even potentially matching up with Samsung’s S24 when it is released in 2024. The approximate price of the HONOR 100 Pro will be around 570 euros or 2,400 soles.

With these outstanding features and competitive pricing, the HONOR 100 Pro promises to be a strong contender in the smartphone market, aiming to offer an attractive alternative to both the iPhone 15 and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24.

