New clues to the origin of the solar system! 6 exoplanets dance around “1 star” for 4 billion years

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery, finding six exoplanets orbiting a nearby star in perfect harmony. The star, HD110067, is about 100 light-years from Earth and is part of the constellation Coma Berenices.

The planets, which have radii between that of Earth and Neptune, are so close to their star that all six planets can fit within the orbits of Mercury and the Sun. Their composition is similar to that of Neptune, with a rocky core covered by a thick layer of gas.

These six “sub-Neptunes” orbit each other in an astonishingly precise synchronization, moving in a dance called “orbital resonance.” The planets are pulled by each other’s gravity and move according to specific orbital rules. When the first planet orbits three times, the second planet orbits exactly two times, and so on, creating a perfect “resonance chain” between the planets.

Rafael Luque, the lead author of the study and a scholar at the University of Chicago, stated that this discovery provides new clues to the formation of the solar system. Scientists believe that this could be the origin of all planetary systems.

Furthermore, NASA recently used the Webb and Hubble Space Telescopes to capture the most detailed image of the universe to date. The image captured the “Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster,” a merging of two galaxy clusters in the MACS 0416 galaxy cluster about 4.3 billion light-years away from Earth. The image, a combination of visible light wavelengths observed by the Hubble telescope and infrared light observed by the Webb telescope, provides a comprehensive view of the universe.

The researchers expressed excitement about building on the Hubble’s discoveries and pushing toward farther distances and fainter objects. They believe that only by combining Webb data with Hubble data can the whole picture become clear.

Overall, these recent discoveries in space provide valuable insights into the origins and behavior of distant planets and galaxies, further expanding our understanding of the universe.

