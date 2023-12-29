New data law is an acute threat to press freedom

Politicians in Federal Bern do not understand the effects of digitalization on privacy.

FDP President Thierry Burkart is concerned about the erosion of privacy. This understandable fear must not lead to restrictions on freedom of the press.

Alessandro Della Valle / Keystone

Thierry Burkart, member of the Council of States and President of the FDP, seems to be afraid. Perhaps he fears that his personal data could one day be freely accessible on the Internet.

This fear is not unfounded. We should all be afraid of data theft. It is impossible to quantify the number of cyber attacks in Switzerland in the last twelve months, but there must have been thousands of attacks. Federal offices, city and municipal administrations and companies from all sectors were attacked. Pay slips, resident data and even the private addresses of federal councilors were compromised. The NZZ also fell victim to a data leak in which personal and confidential information was stolen and published.

Punish viewing of stolen data

For this reason, Burkart suggested to the Council of States that even viewing stolen data should be made a criminal offense. Shortly before Christmas, the majority of the Council of States approved this proposal.

However, the FDP President and the majority of the Council of States are overshooting the mark. If viewing stolen data actually becomes a crime, no one wins. However, Swiss journalism has the most to lose. Such a ban represents a threat to freedom of the press. In this country, journalists are only allowed to conduct research using information that is officially provided by the state, business or other actors.

The well-informed society loses

But this would also not achieve better data protection for citizens. Anyone who really wants to harm someone else with information from illegally acquired data doesn’t need the press today. There are better channels for this: blogs, platforms like X or Instagram. Here the actors can appear anonymously and don’t give a damn about Swiss laws. Ultimately, well-informed Swiss society would also lose out, as media professionals would be legally prohibited from checking whether the claims are true or whether they are false information.

Of course, it is not the case that politically and socially relevant content that can be traced back to illegal data hacks no longer appears in the Swiss press. A possible Swiss law could only punish local media professionals for working with illegally acquired information or data, but not foreign journalists.

Switzerland has a special bank data law

A few years ago that’s exactly what happened. In connection with bank data, a law as now demanded by Burkart and Co. has been in force in Switzerland since 2015. Anyone who reports secret data from a Swiss bank in this country faces a prison sentence of up to three years. At the beginning of 2022, this led to the absurd situation where international media were allowed to report on a data leak at Credit Suisse, but not Swiss stocks that also had access to the data. They had to limit themselves to repeating what the foreign journalists wrote about. A farce and damaging to the credibility and reputation of the local media.

The business now lies with the Federal Council. Even before the vote in the Council of States, he reacted with surprise and pointed out that current law already allows “a balancing of the public interest in publication and the data subject’s private interest in secrecy, which is worthy of protection.” In other words: press articles can already be banned by the courts today with appropriate justification. But as a rule this is not necessary and only happens extremely rarely. Most Swiss editorial offices are staffed by professionals who are very good at assessing when information is socially relevant – and when it is not.

Why do Burkart and the Council of States insist that the Federal Council address the issue again? This probably has to do with a diffuse fear of the next data leak. If this fear actually leads to a restriction of freedom of the press, understanding will finally be over. Then there is just a lack of understanding.

