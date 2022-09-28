Home Technology New details in the mid-infrared band, Webb telescope brings new images of IC 5332 galaxy | TechNews Technology News
Technology

New details in the mid-infrared band, Webb telescope brings new images of IC 5332 galaxy | TechNews Technology News

by admin
New details in the mid-infrared band, Webb telescope brings new images of IC 5332 galaxy | TechNews Technology News

A new image of a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years away shows unprecedented detail under the sharp eyes of Webb’s mid-infrared instrument. In the past, the Hubble telescope captured the dark areas between the spiral arms, but now the Webb telescope highlights more filamentary structures that echo the spiral arms.

The galaxy, named IC 5332, belongs to the same spiral galaxy as the Milky Way, but it is only about one-third the size of the Milky Way and 29 million light-years away from the earth. It is almost completely opposite to the earth in the eyes of the earth, so it can be enjoyed to the fullest.

In the past, the Hubble Telescope’s third-generation Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) data have captured beautiful images of the IC 5332 galaxy, which can see the spiral arms and dark areas (visible and ultraviolet light are easily scattered by interstellar dust and cannot be seen) penetrating darker regions), but Hubble’s mirrors aren’t cold enough to see in the mid-infrared, so it doesn’t know what’s in the dark regions.

▲ The IC 5332 galaxy captured by the Hubble Telescope.

The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) is the only instrument that the Webb Telescope can detect in the mid-infrared band (especially the 5-28 µm wavelength range). NASA has made a lot of efforts to make MIRI operate at extremely low temperatures. Here comes a stunning new image of the IC 5332 galaxy, where the dark areas of past Hubble images are no longer dark, and different stars are further visible.

This can indicate that the stars emit brighter light in the ultraviolet, visible and infrared light bands respectively, making the IC 5332 galaxy more complete. That’s the Webb telescope’s ability to see fainter stars and more distant galaxies than other telescopes, deepening our understanding of things in the universe.

(Image credit: European Space Agency)

Further reading:

See also  Canro exhibited at TGS2022 for the first time! BRAON Gumi's in-person sales and autograph session by Ninja Games! - funglr Games

You may also like

Rumor: Microsoft in talks with ‘major Japanese publisher’...

The Maze Adventure Action Game “Legend of the...

How is Surfshark Antivirus rated?Comprehensive testing of all-round...

Iveco: the key word for electrification – La...

“Battlefield 2” will introduce a “protective force field”...

Climate change, tema centrale a Italian Tech Week

Rumored Google Pixel 7 specs reveal little difference...

Lenovo, the supercomputer for hire

People Can Fly will no longer work with...

Iveco: the watchword is electrification – la Repubblica

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy