A new image of a spiral galaxy 29 million light-years away shows unprecedented detail under the sharp eyes of Webb’s mid-infrared instrument. In the past, the Hubble telescope captured the dark areas between the spiral arms, but now the Webb telescope highlights more filamentary structures that echo the spiral arms.

The galaxy, named IC 5332, belongs to the same spiral galaxy as the Milky Way, but it is only about one-third the size of the Milky Way and 29 million light-years away from the earth. It is almost completely opposite to the earth in the eyes of the earth, so it can be enjoyed to the fullest.

In the past, the Hubble Telescope’s third-generation Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) data have captured beautiful images of the IC 5332 galaxy, which can see the spiral arms and dark areas (visible and ultraviolet light are easily scattered by interstellar dust and cannot be seen) penetrating darker regions), but Hubble’s mirrors aren’t cold enough to see in the mid-infrared, so it doesn’t know what’s in the dark regions.

▲ The IC 5332 galaxy captured by the Hubble Telescope.

The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) is the only instrument that the Webb Telescope can detect in the mid-infrared band (especially the 5-28 µm wavelength range). NASA has made a lot of efforts to make MIRI operate at extremely low temperatures. Here comes a stunning new image of the IC 5332 galaxy, where the dark areas of past Hubble images are no longer dark, and different stars are further visible.

This can indicate that the stars emit brighter light in the ultraviolet, visible and infrared light bands respectively, making the IC 5332 galaxy more complete. That’s the Webb telescope’s ability to see fainter stars and more distant galaxies than other telescopes, deepening our understanding of things in the universe.

(Image credit: European Space Agency)

