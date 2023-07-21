New drug could make teeth grow again

Sharks benefit from their revolver teeth. The sea hunters have a multi-row arsenal of teeth, with the next stepping up when the front one fails. This is also attractive for people – and the desire doesn’t seem to be that far away anymore.

Advertisement

Japanese researchers from the Kitano Hospital in Osaka want to make it possible for people to have at least third teeth and – initially in the case of congenital tooth defects – ensure that gaps are closed with natural teeth. Starting in July next year, the team led by Katsu Takahashi, head of the Department of Dentistry and Maxillofacial Surgery, wants to conduct a clinical phase 1 study to determine whether a substance that has already been used successfully in mouse experiments would also work safely in humans. If the drug makes it through all three study phases and Japanese approval, the researchers want to make it available by 2030. They told the Japanese news website Mainichi.

References to third teeth

Humans usually form only two rows of teeth. According to Takahashi and other researchers, however, there is evidence of a third tier. These tooth buds do not normally develop into teeth but regress over time. In some cases, however, their development progresses and supernumerary teeth occur. Takahashi wants to specifically activate these third tooth buds to grow new teeth.

Tooth development is controlled by numerous genes. Two of them seem to play a special role, as experiments with knockout mice have shown. If the USAG-1 gene was switched off, the rodents formed supernumerary new teeth. This gave the scientists the idea of ​​switching off the gene indirectly by using antibodies to capture the associated USAG-1 protein.

Because the USAG-1 protein does not only play a role in tooth formation, it was important to find highly specific antibodies that specifically prevent only this function. Namely, USAG-1 also interacts with proteins involved in the development of various organs.

Advertisement

New teeth already for mice and ferrets

Two years ago, Takahashi’s team reported in the journal Science Advances that one of the antibodies tested in mice that were born lacking the rudiments for multiple teeth (anodontia) allowed new, fully formed teeth to grow after just one treatment. With the help of the antibodies, the researchers were able to trigger the growth of new, third teeth in ferrets – and at the same time show that the regression of these rudiments can be prevented and used to form new teeth. In both experiments, the antibodies were administered systemically, i.e. via the blood, and not applied locally.

In humans, congenital tooth deficiency affects about one percent of the population. One in ten of these patients are missing six or more teeth, which can make chewing, swallowing and speaking difficult, and can also affect growth. When the Japanese antibody drug comes onto the market, the researchers want to treat children with congenital anodontia between the ages of two and six with it first.

(jl)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

