New Drug Shows Promise in Preventing Bone Loss in Long-Term Space Missions

New Drug on the International Space Station Shows Promise in Preventing Bone Loss for Astronauts

As plans for long-term missions to the moon and Mars are being developed, concerns about the health issues astronauts face during extended stays in weightless environments are coming to light. One major problem is the sharp decline in bone density that astronauts experience. However, a recent experiment conducted on mice aboard the International Space Station has shown promising results for a new drug that could prevent the high levels of bone loss caused by long-term space missions.

Weight-bearing training has been identified as one potential solution to mitigate bone loss. However, this strategy is not ideal for astronauts who spend up to six months in microgravity environments. They cannot devote too much time to exercise as they are primarily focused on conducting research. Therefore, finding alternative methods to prevent bone loss is crucial.

Previous research has shown that a protein called NELL-1 (NELL-like molecule-1) promotes bone formation and is crucial for bone development and maintenance of bone density. The local delivery of NELL-1 has also demonstrated the ability to regenerate bone, cartilage, and other tissues. This led a team led by Chia Soo, MD, PhD, from the University of California, Los Angeles, to investigate whether modifying the NELL-1 drug so that it can be injected subcutaneously to promote bone formation throughout the body could reduce bone loss caused by a microgravity environment.

To conduct experiments in space, the researchers needed to reduce the number of injections. They improved the molecular structure of the drug to extend its half-life (the time the drug remains active in the body) and enhance its efficacy. The team successfully developed a product called BP-NELL-PEG with a half-life increased from 5.5 hours to 15.5 hours.

In 2017, an experimental group of 40 female mice was sent to the International Space Station as part of the CRS-11 mission. 20 mice were returned to Earth alive after 4.5 weeks, while the remaining 20 remained on the space station for 9 weeks. Another 40 mice served as the control group at the Kennedy Space Center. Both groups of mice received the BP-NELL-PEG drug treatment.

The team recently reported their analysis, which demonstrated significant increases in bone tissue in both groups of mice, with no observable side effects. While the new drug has shown promising results in mice, human trials are yet to be carried out. However, if the drug can indeed increase bone density, it could not only benefit astronauts during long-term space missions but also millions of people on Earth suffering from osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become weak and brittle, leading to an increased risk of fractures. Every three seconds, someone in the world suffers a fracture due to osteoporosis. Most drugs used to treat this condition only slow down its progression. If new drugs can effectively increase bone density, they could be a game-changer for both astronauts and those with osteoporosis.

The study detailing these findings is published in the journal npj Microgravity. Further research and development will be needed to bring the drug to human trials and potentially improve bone health for future missions to outer space and here on Earth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

