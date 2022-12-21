Home Technology New DualSense Edge has shorter battery life than regular PS5 controller – PlayStation 5
New DualSense Edge has shorter battery life than regular PS5 controller – PlayStation 5

New DualSense Edge has shorter battery life than regular PS5 controller – PlayStation 5

As the January 26 release date approaches, Sony is taking a closer look at its new DualSense Elite controller. Xbox has had its own line of Elite controllers for a while now, but now Sony is stepping into the fray.

You won’t find better battery life in the list of upgrades the DualSense Edge offers compared to the original DualSense controller.That was explained by Sony, who released a statement to The Verge explaining that Edge runs “slightly longer” than its predecessor.short”.

It’s unclear”Moderately shortenWhat the battery means for the DualSense Edge, but Sony’s statement provides an excuse for a downgrade, as the new controller manages to pack more features into the same form factor and ergonomic design as its predecessor.

Still, while the DualSense Edge still packs a lot of impressive features, its shorter battery life makes it less of a reason to justify its premium $200 price point.

