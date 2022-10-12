Home Technology New EA app to replace Origin now available to Windows
Technology

New EA app to replace Origin now available to Windows

by admin
New EA app to replace Origin now available to Windows

EA

In the blink of an eye, EA’s PC client to replace Origin has been in development for two years, and it’s time to officially meet players. Earlier, it was officially announced that the new EA application has completed the beta test and is now open to Windows users. According to EA, this will be its “fastest and lightest” client yet. It has a simple design and a convenient UI, and can link Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and other platforms through an EA account, and also supports background downloads, updates and other functions.

Existing Origin users will soon receive an invitation to migrate games, saves, friend lists, and other related data to the new platform. However, the EA app for macOS will take some time to launch, and officials will share more information in the next few months. Until then, users of Apple computers can continue to use Origin.

See also  Sudden! USB 3.0/USB 4 was officially cancelled and the name changed completely | XFastest News

You may also like

Saints Row November update will bring 200 bug...

Colao wrote what his successor will have to...

Colao wrote what his successor will have to...

Blast to make FNCS Invitational 2022 – Fortnite...

BOOSTER launches a variety of new products for...

The thinnest part of CHERRY MX ULP shaft...

【Graffiti Style!?】Born for Live Streaming Gamers ASRock Launches...

Build the Perfect Live Streaming Platform ASRock Releases...

Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is available with...

Google Pixel Buds Pro New Firmware Brings Equalizer,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy