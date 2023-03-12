The South Korean car company Hyundai has made an interesting development in electromobility. While the group’s combustion cars were hardly famous for their design, Hyundai has managed to set real accents with a new line of electric cars. The vehicles of the Ioniq sub-brand, which are somewhat based on cyberpunk films, can be clearly seen in the streetscape. It was launched in 2020 and now has the Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6 in its range.

But what could become much more important for Hyundai is the Kona electric SUV. It has been offered as a variant of a conventional combustion engine since 2018 and, alongside prominent vehicles such as the Model Y or the Ford Mustang Mach-E, has developed into something of an insider tip for all those who want a spacious, reliable and decent range Search electric SUV. Now the 2024 version of the Kona is a compact SUV that has the potential to win over the masses. Just a reminder: The best-selling electric car in Austria in 2022 was the Tesla Model Y, and the Kona is its competitor.

Bidirektionales Vehicle-to-Load

Compared to the old Kona, the new one with the distinctive light bar on the front is a bit more of everything: The specified range of the 65.4 kWh battery increases from 484 to 490 km (WLTP). The car is also a tad larger, now measuring 4,355mm in length (+175mm over its predecessor). The wheelbase is now 2,660 mm (+60 mm), the width is now 1,825 mm (+25 mm) and the height has increased to 1,575 mm (+20 mm). This also brings significantly more trunk space, there is now up to 466 liters of cargo space with the rear seat backs up (previously it was 332 liters). Storage space in the “Frunk”, as well as under the bonnet, there is also a little, namely 27 liters (e.g. for the charging cable).

Other innovations include two 12.3-inch panoramic displays, a digital vehicle key (Digital Key 2 Touch), over-the-air updates (OTA), head-up display, i-PEDAL driving mode for one pedal -Driving and semi-autonomous driving at level 2. And then there is a very special function called “Vehicle-to-Load” (V2L). The car has 230-volt sockets inside and out, so that conventional household appliances (e.g. notebook, refrigerator) can be charged or operated in special situations. This is probably intended to take into account the idea that e-cars will one day also be able to provide the house battery (Vehicle to Grid, V2G), even if the technical development is not quite that far.

Loading could have been quicker

“With the bi-directional onboard Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) charging function, the Hyundai KONA Electric can power any device or charge electrical devices. Inside, devices plug into a standard outlet in the rear center console. The driver can use the battery power of the parked vehicle via an external socket and a V2L adapter, for example for electric 230-volt tools. The function can therefore be interesting when camping, for example. There are also two USB-C charging ports at the front and two at the back for the passengers.

But now comes the downer. Unfortunately, Hyundai has not given the new Kona the already available charging infrastructure with 800 volts, which is already used in the group vehicles Ioniq 5 and 6 as well as the Kia EV6 and Kia EV9. Only 400 volts are supported. And that means in practice that charging can take a long time, even at fast charging stations. Hyundai states that you can get from 10 to 80 percent in 41 minutes at fast charging stations. You can already imagine how long you will often stand at motorway rest stops. With the 400 volt charging technology, the Kona is on par with the Tesla Model 3 or the VW ID.4.

It will be exciting at what price the new Kona will be available in Europe. At least for the US, Hyundai has given a starting price of $33,550 (approx. €31,800). US prices are shown exclusive of taxes – so it’s safe to assume that the price of a new Kono in Europe will certainly be heading towards 40,000 euros. The current Hyundai Kona Electric is available from 36,400 euros, the 150 kW variant starts at 42,900 euros. Exactly how much the new one will cost remains to be seen.