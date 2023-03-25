The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is now also available in Germany – in four different variants. Prices start at 229 euros. All important information at a glance.

Bild: Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series is now also available in Germany. There are four different versions to choose from. In addition to the normal Redmi Note 12, there is also a Redmi Note 12 5G, a Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and a Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 12

The standard model has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The frame rate is 120 hertz and the maximum brightness is 1,200 nits. There is a triple camera on the back, whereby the main sensor comes from Samsung and is 50 megapixels strong. Videos can be recorded in full HD and with a maximum of 30 frames per second.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 685. The processor has eight cores and clocks at up to 2.8 GHz. The graphics unit is an Adreno 610. The main memory is 4 GB and the storage space is either 64 or 128 GB. It can be expanded by up to 1 TB using a memory card.

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and can be charged with up to 33 watts. Exclusively via USB-C cable. An additional 3.5mm headphone jack is also available. The operating system is the current Android 13. Prices start at 229 euros.

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G only differs from the normal Redmi Note 12 in a few points. The main sensor on the back is only 48 instead of 50 megapixels. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is also used inside, which delivers about the same performance, but also has a 5G module. Unlike the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12, the Redmi Note 12 5G is only offered in a 128 GB version. 249.90 euros are due for this.

The 5G variants are all delivered with Android 12.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Much more has changed in the two Pro models, starting with the display. The Pro versions rely on a Flow AMOLED display with a higher contrast ratio and lower brightness. The triple camera is also led by a 50 MP sensor. However, this comes from Sony and enables video recordings in 4K with 30 fps.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 with a Mali-G68 graphics unit works under the hood. Benchmark results confirm that the chip performs around 40 percent better than a Snapdragon 685. Perfect for anyone who likes to play demanding mobile games. The main memory is either 6 or 8 GB. 128 GB of storage space is available. Unfortunately, this cannot be expanded on the Pro models.

The battery also has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, but it can be charged twice as fast. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is available from 399.90 euros.

Redmi Note 12Pro+ 5G

The top model comes with the same display and the same chip, but scores with a 200 megapixel main camera, 256 GB of memory and a lightning-fast charging speed of up to 120 watts. The Redmi Note 12Pro+ 5G costs 499.90 euros.

What: Xiaomi