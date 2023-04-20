Home » New EU regulation prescribes more energy-efficient household appliances
Technology

New EU regulation prescribes more energy-efficient household appliances

by admin
The EU Commission has passed new regulations for household appliances. The update of the ecodesign regulation from 2008 should help to save energy.

Image: Canva

In the future, manufacturers of classic household appliances such as televisions, washing machines and portable video game consoles will have to comply with stricter energy regulations and ensure that the devices require less power in standby mode. It is estimated that this will save around four terawatt hours (TWh) per year by 2030. That would correspond to a CO2 saving of around 1.36 million tons per year.

Not only the environment, but also consumers should benefit from the adjustments in the form of lower electricity bills. Overall, savings of 530 million euros per year are expected. In addition, manufacturers are encouraged to make information about the power consumption of the devices more easily accessible. So that it will be easier for users to assess the effects of standby mode on energy consumption in the future.

Manufacturers are promised a two-year transition period to implement the rules. However, some limit values ​​are applied in two stages, with the final rules only applying after four years. Internal market regulations with minimum efficiency requirements have been in place in the EU since 2008. The regulations were last updated in 2013. The revised version extends the scope of the regulations, e.g. For example, products that use an external low-voltage power supply, such as small power supplies (including wireless routers and modems) or wireless speakers.

Source: European Commission

