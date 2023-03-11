Home Technology New feature finally fixes party chaos
New feature finally fixes party chaos

New feature finally fixes party chaos

WhatsApp is once again working on a new feature. This time the innumerable group chats are going to get to the bottom.

Image: Canva

Friends, family, work, clubs, events: today a separate group chat is created on WhatsApp for everything. This can become extremely confusing over time. Especially when the groups are no longer used after a few months and just vegetate in peace of mind. To counteract this, WhatsApp is apparently working on a new function for Messenger.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing the introduction of an expiry date for groups. The date can be set manually by the admins of the group and is visible in the description for all other participants. Especially useful for temporary events like birthday parties. And should there be a change in plan, the set expiry date can be adjusted at any time.

Users have the choice: the expiry date can be set to a day, a week or an individual date.

The function can already be tried out by the first beta testers. It is not yet known when WhatsApp will officially introduce the expiration date for group chats. The step between the beta phase and the final release usually doesn’t take too long. It’s not the first time WhatsApp has improved group experiences. A few months ago there were already a few useful updates. Among other things, a survey function was introduced.

Source: WABetaInfo

See also  【New Year's Eve Countdown 2023】Google search and enter "New Year's Eve" Easter egg to launch an opera game using machine learning - Hong Kong Economic Times - Instant News Channel - Technology - Hong Kong Economic Times - Instant News

