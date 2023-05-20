New feature is finally here

WhatsApp receives new functions at regular intervals that make it easier to use the messenger. WhatsApp is expanding to more and more devices, which can also lead to problems. That’s exactly why Messenger has now introduced the chat lock, which ensures more privacy.

Whatsapp got a chat ban

If you occasionally let go of your phone, you don’t want that person to be able to read your WhatsApp chats. You often don’t want to share the overview of contacts. Just in case WhatsApp introduced chat blocking. You can now create a new folder in the overview of your chats, the content of which you can only see if you unlock it with your password or your biometric data.

WhatsApp introduced chat blocking. (Image source: WhatsApp)



From now on everyone can go to a chat with a contact or a group, select the name and Activate the chat lock in the options. When you’ve done that, the chat will automatically disappear from the chat overview and be found in the new folder “Blocked Chats”. Do you activate the new folder, because you see all the chats with contacts or groups that you do not want to have in the normal overview.

On the face of it is the new folder “Blocked Chats” not visible. He only appears if you slowly pull down the normal chat overview. If you go on it, you will be asked for the password or biometric data. Only then does the chat appear. At the same time, notifications are no longer displayed for the blocked chats, so that nobody can really read along.

We show you more tips and tricks for WhatsApp in this video:

WhatsApp wants to expand functionality soon

The chat lock in WhatsApp will be further developed in the future. In the future you will be able to set your own password. In addition, the chat lock on companion devices should be activated. This is not possible in the current version.

