New features for Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR

The commitment to build an inter-device extended reality ecosystem is realized with the launch of features for Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR.

Pioneer of augmented reality on smartphones, with Snapdragon Spaces Qualcomm is reimagining what AR can be fed from smartphones when combined with augmented reality glasses.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR to enable immersive experiences

The latest release of the Snapdragon Spaces SDK has unlocked the next evolution of smartphone-powered AR with a new feature called Dual Render Fusion. This feature allows developers to easily extend their 2D mobile applications into world-scale 3D experiences without requiring prior XR experience. But merging the simplicity and familiarity of the smartphone with the ability of AR glasses to enable immersive experiences. Dual Render Fusion was designed to bring the full potential of smartphone AR, making it accessible to a wide range of developers.

Developer Community

With thousands of developers and brands like Red Bull and Kittch embracing the Snapdragon Spaces platform, community has been a huge part of improving the platform’s capabilities. The most innovative companies in the XR space are building with Snapdragon Spaces in virtual reality, mixed reality (MR), and AR across a variety of application categories.

The Snapdragon Spaces XR platform

Among these categories are:

Corporate Collaboration: Arthur Digital, Arvizio, ENGAGE, Scope AR, Sphere, Taqtile.

Productivity: Glue Collaboration, MSM.digital, Nomtek, ShapesXR, vSpatial.

Gaming ed entertainment: AmazeVR, DB Creations, Mirrorscape, Resolution Games, SKonec Entertainment, Survios, Vertical Robot, Wave, Mirrorscape.

Salute, benessere e fitness: eXRciser, FitXR, Litesport, TRIPP, XRHealth, eXRciser.

Formazione: Pixo, Roundtable Learning, Strivr, Talespin, Transfr, Uptale.

Instruction: AjnaVidya, Phibonacci, Prismi, VictoryXR.

WebXR: Igalia, Pluto VR, Wonderland.

Altri: ArborXR, BadVR, Designium, Echo3D, Lamina1.

A strategic partnership

Based on Qualcomm Technologies’ relationship with Niantic, a group of 10 AR developers will have early access to Lightship VPS with Snapdragon Spaces starting in the second half of 2023. This will create headworn experiences for indoor and outdoor AR that leverage points of strength of both platforms. The select group of developers includes Artifice, DB Creations, Foundry Six, Hot Dark Matter, Immuse, Kinfolk, Lifecache, Loak, Sugar Creative and Trigger. These developers will receive early access to new features, influence product roadmaps, and help define next-generation AR experiences.

Promote innovation

As part of the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, Qualcomm Ventures has invested in Survios, a VR game developer and a software publisher, and EnlightXR, a China-based firm that fosters the XR ecosystem. Finally with Tangle, developer of a virtual workspace for remote teams, as well as previously announced investments in TRIPP and Echo3D. The Snapdragon Metaverse Fund enables and fosters innovation through investments venture into leading XR companies from Qualcomm Ventures. As well as developer ecosystem grants for content projects from Qualcomm Technologies.

New features for the Snapdragon Spaces XR platform

Expanding portfolio of XR devices that will enable developers to bring headworn ideas to life, OPPO, TCL RayNeo and DigiLens have announced new devices that will support Snapdragon Spaces. These join a handful of Snapdragon Spaces Ready devices. These include the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX, an all-in-one VR headset designed for business, which just announced worldwide availability.

OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition

The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition features binocular video-passing technologies and two RGB cameras in front of the user’s eyes, to provide a stereoscopic view of the physical world. The OPPO MR Glass Developer Edition will be available as a Snapdragon Spaces developer kit, distributed via EnlightXR, in the second half of 2023.

This year the launch of Argo

TCL RayNeo is developing a broad range of cutting-edge AR features, with the support of Snapdragon Spaces, to create a world-class AR ecosystem for consumers around the world. TCL RayNeo X2 true AR glasses are scheduled to launch in Q2 2023. DigiLens will showcase a Snapdragon Spaces Ready all-on-one AR device, Argo, for business and industrial workers.