Apple released the Apple TV 4K (model year 2022) in mid-October, and the first reviews of this set-top box were lifted earlier, and received fairly good reviews. But what is interesting is that major technology websites have revealed that after the future software update of Apple TV 4K, an adjustable update rate function will be added to prevent the screen from turning black or interrupted when the update rate is switched.

Foreign media “9to5Mac” reported that Apple Apple will add QMS fast media switching and VRR variable update rate functions through the tvOS software update. This feature is an HDMI 2.1 feature that was previously not supported on Apple TV models.

According to reports, tvOS software has two different settings, namely “fit dynamic range” or “frame rate”. If you enable these features, you will see a black screen whenever tvOS switches the frame rate of a movie or TV show.

Compliant with dynamic range: Apple TV 4K will respect the source by outputting at any given time the frame rate of the video content. To prevent stuttering, for example, when streaming movies/series at 24fps or 23.976fps, change the output of Apple TV to 24.000Hz or 23.976Hz, when you watch 25/50fps content (from Europe, etc.) Change to 50Hz, when you’re watching 25/50fps content, change the output to 60Hz You’re watching 30/60fps content (from the US, etc).

But as many major manufacturers will support QMS and VRR one after another, when you enable the “Dynamic Range Compliant” option, the original residents will no longer see the black screen. Conversely, when a movie or TV show starts at a certain frame rate, Apple TV will seamlessly switch frame rates.

