New features with Jabra PanaCast 50 AI

Jabra Panacast: With the emergence of virtual or hybrid meetings, at InfoComm 2023, Jabra presented the new AI-powered capabilities of the PanaCast 50 camera and the new PanaCast 50 Room System. According to Jabra research, 80% of all meetings globally are fully virtual or hybrid. It is therefore important that professionals get the most out of their meetings, no matter where they interact. To address this need, and in collaboration with Microsoft, Jabra is introducing new updates to the PanaCast 50 Video Ba. Like Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams and facial and voice recognition capabilities. These new features support next-generation AI tools from Microsoft, including intelligent meeting summary in Teams Premium.

Increase productivity

Jabra’s collaboration with Microsoft opens a new era of inclusive and dynamic communication. The PanaCast 50 will be one of the first smart video bars with Teams Rooms on Windows to enable Microsoft IntelliFrame with multiple video streams. In addition, thanks to the speech recognition capabilities of Teams, PanaCast 50 allows room participants to maintain their identity in the meeting transcript, favoring AI-based productivity tools.

New features for the Jabra Panacast 50 camera

Thanks to the intelligent summary provided by the Teams Premium solution, you will get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended activities and personalized highlights to get the most important information. And this even if someone were to miss the meeting. Microsoft IntelliFrame, on the other hand, offers each participant a dedicated camera. This ensures a more inclusive remote experience and an optimized ringside experience in room-to-room meetings. Both functions play a role fundamental in helping employees hold more productive meetings, catch up on key topics, organize key discussion points. Finally, summarize the actions so that the whole group understands the next steps.

The benefits of facial and voice recognition

The new multi-video stream feature allows remote Teams meeting users to get a better view of who is in the room with three video streams. The first stream is that of the current speaker; the second is that of the previous speaker. The third stream depicts the full panoramic view of the meeting room or space, so no attendees feel left out.

Maintain your identity

The facial recognition feature allows participants in the room – subject to authorization with individual registration – to show their names to remote users and compile the list of participants. The speech recognition feature, after individual registration, allows room participants to maintain their identity in the transcript of the meeting, allowing users with a Teams Premium license to make an intelligent and more accurate report.

Set up a virtual border

Hybrid meetings are taken to the next level, as the system is equipped with Jabra Intelligent Meeting Space. The new feature allows you to set a virtual boundary of the meeting room or space with the PanaCast 50, so that people within the defined space are fully included, while people outside the boundary are not inadvertently engulfed.

New AI features

Aurangzeb Khan, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Vision Systems di Jabra

At Jabra, we are always looking for solutions for exploit the power of cutting-edge AI technologies to revolutionize hybrid and remote meetings. That’s why we’re excited to introduce these new features of the PanaCast 50 for collaborating with Microsoft Teams. These innovations are set to provide professionals with immediate productivity gains, helping them perform better in the era of seamless hybrid work, online and offline.

Improve the user experience

Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification di Microsoft

Microsoft Teams harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence to create unique user experiences before, during, and after Teams meetings, to improve employee inclusion and foster natural collaboration. Jabra and Microsoft worked closely on the PanaCast 50 to make this device an essential component that best implements AI-powered features.