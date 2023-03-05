The American health agency CDC has released a new report on the mental health crisis among adolescents. The numbers are still a major cause for concern, just a few days ago I wrote about a new study here that showed changes in the neuronal development of teenagers as a result of frequent use of social media.

Coverage of this new report sees Covid-19 as the main trigger, but a closer look at the numbers shows that the trends in the statistics have been observable for more than a decade.

In his latest newsletter article, Jonathan Haidt deals with the report and uses long-term statistics since the 1980s to explain why the common factor in these developments is presumably to be found primarily in social media. The graphs accompanying these statistics show a characteristic hockey stick curve starting around 2010.

Haidt’s answer to the question why Covid-19 not the triggering factor of the current mental health crisis among young people:

“Gen Z’s in-person social lives were decimated by technology in the 2010s. They were already socially distanced when Covid arrived” und “Because Covid restrictions sent girls ever deeper into the arms of social media, which is the largest single cause of the teen mental health epidemic that began around 2012.”

These answers, especially in the context of long-term developments, seem to me to be much more conclusive than the journalists’ soothing attempts at explanations.