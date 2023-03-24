Amazon has now announced the release of its latest smart TV in four different sizes. With these new products, Amazon wants to offer its customers an even more personalized entertainment experience with a range of functions and services. In Germany, you can secure an early bird discount when pre-ordering a new TV.

What is Amazon’s Omni QLED Series?



Amazon has introduced its newest TV device – the Fire TV Omni-QLED series, which will be available from June 1, 2023 in four sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches. The series supports a range of features from Alexa widgets to dynamic art and a curated personal gallery, all available through the 4K QLED display. The TV has multiple features of HDR technologies including HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

What functions are there?



The Fire TV Omni-QLED Series not only streams, but also offers Ambient TV capabilities, allowing customers to turn their TV into a smart display when not streaming. The whole thing looks like a mixture of the Echo Show (comparative test) and the Samsung TVs from the The Frame series. Works of art and smart home functions should dominate the screen when you are not actively watching TV.

In concrete terms, the new TVs show Alexa widgets such as a calendar and reminders or a widget with a top 10 of the best films. In addition, the TV can be integrated with Alexa routines to control the smart home or entertainment experience. In addition, the new TVs offer light sensors to adapt to the ambient brightness.

As wallpapers there is a rich collection of art, film, comics and photos. In the future, the Omni TVs should also be able to work with AI support. Here you can have wallpapers created by voice – “Alexa, show a cat on Mars”. So far, this only works in an early alpha version.

If required, customers can turn off the microphones, disable motion detection or set silent hours when no information should be displayed on the screen.

Ersteindruck



All in all, the new Amazon TVs look great. The picture quality is very good, the sound is usable and the new additional functions are fun. If you want a TV with changing wallpapers and Alexa functions, you could be happy here.

Price: early bird discount

