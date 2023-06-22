new Flash 130 offer! Take advantage now!

Summer has finally arrived and iliad celebrates it with the launch of the new FLASH 130, the new offer that includes 130 gigabytes in 4G/4G+ in Italy, 9 gigabytes dedicated to surfing in Europe, unlimited minutes and text messages. All for €8.99 a month.

The operator continues to live up to the commitments made with its now 10 million users, guaranteeing, together with a generous offer, quality, innovation and transparency.

As with all FLASH offers, the FLASH 130 is also limited in time and can be subscribed from today until July 6th. It can be activated online on the iliad.it website and via the Simboxes, in the 38 Flagship Stores and in all iliad Corners. Users with an already active iliad offer who wish to do so will be able to change it and thus increase their availability of gigs.

In addition to the FLASH 130, the other iliad offers remain available: the Giga 150, 150 gigabytes with 5G included, unlimited minutes and SMS for €9.99 per month, Giga 100 with 100 gigabytes, unlimited minutes and SMS for €7.99 ; the Data 300 for those who need a wide availability of data connectivity with 300 gigabytes at €13.99 per month, and finally the Voice offer, designed for those who do not use the data connection, with unlimited minutes and text messages and 40 mega for €4.99 a month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

