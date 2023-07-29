New for August 2023 on Disney Plus: Ahsoka, The Bear & more

PR/Business Insider

We have been able to access the Disney+* streaming service in Germany since March 24, 2020.

On the platform you will find films, series and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

What content is new to Disney+* in August 2023? You can look forward to these titles!

Disney + * is the comparatively new streaming giant, which is a big competitor for Amazon Prime Video * and Netflix. As of March 24, 2020, we can enjoy Disney classics, beautiful Pixar animation, Marvel superhero action, Star Wars space excitement and National Geographic amazing documentaries. New content will be added in August 2023 – here you can find out what it is.

What content is included in Disney Plus?

At Disney + * you will find some highlights from your childhood, but also brand new productions that will inspire you. Any examples? Aladdin, Vaiana, The Lion King, Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, Free Solo, Before the Flood and The Simpsons.

That has changed with Disney Plus changed

Disney+* initially only showed content up to FSK 12, but the streaming service has been more mature since February 2021. Because on February 23, 2021, the new area for adults called Star was launched. More than 60 additional series, 270 films and four new originals were already available at the start of Star – and more and more highlights are being added.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

As with Amazon Prime Video* or Netflix, you can also take out a monthly subscription with Disney Plus*. At Disney + you have been paying 8.99 euros a month since the program was expanded. Alternatively, you can also treat yourself to an annual subscription that saves you money, because it only costs 89.90 euros. Both variants are automatically renewed if you don’t cancel beforehand (which of course can easily be done online).

What’s new on Disney Plus in August 2023?

In August 2023, some new and exciting content awaits you at Disney+*. We have the complete list for you here – we have highlighted our highlights in bold.

This is new to Disney Plus starting the first week of August

„Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3”

„The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump”

„Natural Born Killers”

„Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge”, Staffel 1

„Doctor Lawyer”, Staffel 1

„Comtradicao“, Staffel 1-5

This is the content to look forward to during the week of August 7th

“Jagged Mind” “The Mad Olympics” “Donald’s Cousin Gustav” “A Short Visit to Uncle Donald” “Daredevil Donald in His Flying Machine” “Goofy and Wilbur” “Mickey’s Steamroller” “Sharks: Masters of Disguise?” “Rivals: Sharks vs. killer whales”

„Only Murders in the Building”, Staffel 3

“High School Musical: The Musical” Season 4 “Moving” Season 1 “Europe From Above” Season 4

„Mayans M.C.“, Staffel 4

Here’s what to expect the week of August 14th

„Miguel Wants to Fight“

„Der Klient“

„The Bear: King of the Kitchen“, Staffel 2

„Bob’s Burgers“, Staffel 13

“Breeders” Season 3 “World War II: History From Above” Season 1

The new content for the week of August 21st

“Vacation Friends 2” “Date Movie” “The Tiger Sharks of Maui” “Explorer: Lost in the Arctic”

“Ahsoka” Season 1

“America’s National Parks” Season 1

Last but not least: New in the last week of August

„Good Trouble“, Staffel 5

