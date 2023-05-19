New free games & attractive Humble Bundle

This is where mutant fans and parcel couriers in particular get their money’s worth.

Image: 4A Games

There are some goodies for gamers again. In the following, we will introduce you to the delicacies you can currently feed your computers with. The games are available for free on the usual suspects, Steam and Epic Games.

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

On Steam you can currently watch the second part of the popular Metro-Back up the trilogy completely for free. In this post-apocalyptic first-person shooter from the Ukrainian developer 4A Games you explore a nuclear contaminated Moscow. You will mainly be in the dark tunnels of the eponymous metro, but excursions to the surface including a mask with an air filter are also planned. But no matter whether in the lightless tunnels of the subway or the highly flammable surface: you are never safe. In this crisp and difficult adventure you have to defend yourself against soldiers and all kinds of mutated worms while keeping an eye on your resources. Click here for the game, which you can secure until May 25, 7:00 p.m.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

Death Stranding

At Epic Games you can also enter the post-apocalypse for free. Death Stranding by legendary developer Hideo Kojima (Metal Gearseries) sends you as a package deliverer (played by Norman Reedus) through an end time plagued by environmental disasters and ghosts. The action game, often affectionately referred to as the “postman simulator”, currently has a remarkable metascore of 86 and is also very well received by players. So it’s worth checking out, especially given the fact that you can get the game for free until May 25th 17:00 CET. You can secure the offer here.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

May Multiplayer Madness Humble Bundle

Of course, no Humble Bundle should be missing in an article about game bargains. This is currently all about multiplayer games. As usual, you have the choice to name your own price, but you can secure the following games for just €10.87:

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition

Glory of the Defeated

PULSAR: Lost Colony

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Northgard

Generation Zero

The highlight here is definitely Borderlands 3. The huge monster sends you with up to three other players on a journey full of loot, shooting and weird humor, but it can also be played solo.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

You can of course find more information about the bundle and the individual games on the Humble Bundle page. There you also have the opportunity to get a smaller package, but then you have to go up Borderlands 3, PULSAR: Lost Colony, Glory of the Defeated and Destiny 2: Beyond Light waive. You can stock up on multiplayer fun at a special price until June 9th.