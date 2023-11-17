New functions are intended to make traveling by public transport easier

Good news for everyone who travels a lot by public transport and uses Google Maps for route planning. The map service has been given a few useful innovations for exactly this purpose.

If you want to know the best way to get from A to B using public transport, you can now get even better results via Google Maps. “To save time and make quick decisions, we’re now updating our directions – so you can easily see at a glance the best route to your destination based on key factors such as arrival time, number of transfers and length of your journey,” it says in the announcement.

In addition, in the future you will be able to set various filters to adapt the trip even more individually to your own wishes. For example, you can specify which means of transport you prefer or that you would like to have as few changes as possible. You can now also choose the cheapest route.

In over 80 cities worldwide – including Berlin, Boston, London, Madrid, New York City, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto – detailed information about the stops is also displayed. Where are the entrances and exits? Which side of the street do you have to go to? And what’s the best way to get there on foot? The features will be rolled out to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

There is a special novelty for everyone who travels with friends. In the future, you will be able to use shared lists to save sights or activities and vote on them directly in the app. The saved locations can then be marked on the map with appropriate emojis.

What: Google

Share this: Facebook

X

