A new monthly campaign at MediaMarkt promises many discounts that will make gamers happy. (Image source: Getty Images/gorodenkoff)



New MediaMarkt gaming campaign: discounts on games, consoles and accessories

MediaMarkt has launched a new gaming campaign with the “Full treat” campaign, in which you can now every first weekend of the month a large selection of gaming and entertainment products at greatly reduced prices (view at MediaMarkt). be promised good deals on games, consoles, gaming accessories like VR and much more. The offers are limited in time and only available on one weekend. We have found out for you whether there are actually good deals included.

From one Shopping cart value of 59 euros MediaMarkt always sends your packages free of charge straight to your home. However, according to the law, they have to carry out an age check for articles with FSK 18 or USK 18, so shipping always costs 5 euros here.

Gaming at a top price: The best MediaMarkt gaming offers

MediaMarkt promises strong discounts on various gaming items in the “Full treat” campaign. Since we are fundamentally skeptical, we took a close look at the new campaign, compared the prices with those of other providers and only show you the best deals at a glance below.

Nintendo Switch Rot + Super Mario Odyssey Red Nintendo Switch including Super Mario Odyssey and a Super Mario Bros. Movie Decal. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/01/2023 18:26

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 OLED-Version der Nintendo Switch im Splatoon-3-Look. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/01/2023 5:30 p.m

Fire Emblem Engage Instead of 59.99 euros RRP: New part of the popular Fire Emblem game series for the Nintendo Switch. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/01/2023 18:09

Meta Quest 2 128GB VR-Headset Statt 449,99 Euro: VR-Headset inklusive 2 Gratis-Games. The price may be higher now. Price from 04/01/2023 17:18

The MediaMarkt Outlet could also be interesting for bargain hunters, in which only new goods without missing accessories are offered. Membership with MyMediaMarkt also offers customers various advantages and is also completely free of charge. You should also know that when you register for the newsletter for the first time, you will be given a 10-euro voucher at regular intervals.

