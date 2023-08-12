new generation CPUs appear online

By now the presentation of the Intel Meteor Lake CPUs is near: the new processors of Team Blu will in fact be unveiled at Intel Innovation on 19-20 September. Waiting for the Santa Clara company event, however, one CPU Meteor Lake has been photographed and put online by a well-known leaker.

L’insider wxnodin fact, has published on X what appears to be the first photo of a Meteor Lake CPU by intel. The image, in truth, shows us a processor extremely similar to those already on the market of the twelfth and thirteenth generation, ie based on Intel Alder Lake and Intel Raptor Lake architectures.

This is a decidedly important confirmation, since, in theory, the Meteor Lake CPUs will have a different SoC from that of the processors that preceded them, using the LGA1851 platform instead of the last generation LGA1700. Furthermore, the similarity is made even more bizarre by the fact that the Meteor Lake CPUs will have a very different architecture from the Raptor Lake and Alder Lake components, since integreranno CPU Tile, GPU Tile, SoC Tile e VPU in the same space.

In any case, we can also note some important differences between the Meteor Lake CPUs and those with Raptor Lake and Alder Lake architecture: the former, for example, will have a Much larger Integrated Heat Spreader (IHS)., in order to ensure better cooling for the processor. Secondly, the positioning of the pad and gods cap gold on the sides of the CPU does not match that of Intel’s 12th and 13th generation processors.

We can also notice that the “notches” for positioning the CPU in the socket are in a different position from those of the LGA1700 platform processors: in particular, the Meteor Lake CPUs have only two “notches”, while Alder Lake and Raptor Lake have four. Finally, the positioning of the latter seems to differ from one generation of processors to another.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

