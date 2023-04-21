New Generation Rainbow LIAN LI Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR, USB 2.0 1 to 3 HUB Cable Unpacking

After NVIDIA began to popularize the use of 12VHPWR power supply interface on the RTX 40 series, all appearance gamers who pursue RGB lighting effects began to knock on the bowl LIAN LI When will there be new products? Although it will be late, it will not be absent! The long-awaited Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR brings three styles in one breath. The simple 12VHPWR RGB extension cable has two styles of 8/12 light strips to choose from. There are also 3x 8 Pin to 12VHPWR extension cables that can be used with old Power to use!

Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR Specifications:

Dimensions: PW16-12PV2: 381×56.4×8 mm, PW16-8PV2: 381×39.8×8 mm, PW168-8PV2: 381×39.8×8 mm

Material: Silicone (TPE)

Length: PW16-12PV2: 320mm, PW16-8PV2: 320mm, PW168-8PV2: 335mm

Number of light bars: PW16-12PV2: 12, PW16-8PV2: 8, PW168-8PV2: 8

Wire diameter: 16AWG

Number of LEDs: PW16-12PV2: 162, PW16-8PV2: 108, PW168-8PV2: 108

Warranty: 1 year

LIAN LI Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR Extension Cable Unpacking

One of LIAN LI’s most distinctive products, the “Strimer Plus V2” RGB extension cable, has finally launched the 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR version cable after nearly a year of silence. The brand-new 12VHPWR power supply interface that is becoming popular in the series, LIAN LI finally has a compatible Strimer Plus V2 RGB extension cable!

This time, three types of Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR connector cables are launched at one go, all of which can bring a maximum power supply limit of 600W, but the details are different. Both male and female connectors use 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR, but the number of light strips is different. PW16-12PV2 .



∆ Three kinds of Strimer Plus V2 RGB extension cables.



∆ The box has its own model number, remember to check again before buying it home!

12VHPWR to 12VHPWR (12+4 Pin to 12+4 Pin) male and female headers correspond to 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR specifications, and there are two models with different numbers of light bars for players to choose from, 12 x LIGHT GUIDE, 8 x LIGHT GUIDE means twelve and eight light strips. Except for some appearance specifications due to the different number of light strips, the other basic specifications are the same.

12VHPWR to 3 x 8 PIN (3x 8 Pin to 12+4 Pin) is in the form of three PCIe 8 Pins on the female end, which is converted into a 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR “transfer extension cable”.

If players only have the original 12VHPWR power supply, and they have no budget and don’t want to change to a new power supply, they can purchase “12VHPWR to 3 x 8 PIN” and use it with NVIDIA RTX 30/40 graphics cards.

The 12VHPWR to 3 x 8 PIN conversion extension cable uses different connectors, so the upper limit of power supply is not directly 600W. If your power supply PCIe 8 Pin wire diameter is 18 Awg, even if you plug it in The maximum power supply limit of three PCIe 8 Pin connectors will only be 450W; if your power supply PCIe 8 Pin wire diameter is 16 Awg, the maximum power supply limit will be 600W.



∆ Diagram of the wire adapter type and the upper limit of power supply for a single extension cord.

First of all, I will show you the 12VHPWR to 12VHPWR (12 x LIGHT GUIDE[PW16-12PV2]) RGB extension cable, using the PW16-12PV2 with twelve RGB light strips, the length, width and thickness specifications are 381×56.4x8mm, and the cable length is 320mm.

Due to the use of twelve RGB light strips, its width becomes the widest 56.4mm among the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR cables this time, and the total number of LED lamp beads is 162, which is the same as the previously unpacked Strimer Plus V2 3 X on this site. 8 Pin (PW12-PV2) have the same appearance and specifications.



∆ 12 x LIGHT GUIDE for twelve light bars (PW16-12PV2).



∆ Strimer Plus V2 The width of each light strip is reduced by 2.1mm.



∆ The thickness is reduced to 8mm, which is more flexible and easy to route.

12VHPWR is a 12+4 Pin (16-Pin) connector, the bottom of which is the 12V ground wire, and the upper 4-Pin is the Sideband Signals signal interface. The manufacturer uses the SENSE 0 PIN and SENSE 1 PIN in Sideband Signals, and the two pins are grounded and The open circuit forms four different permutations and combinations, so that a single 12VHPWR wire that can provide a maximum power consumption output of 600W can be switched to four different upper power consumption limits of 150W/300W/450W/600W, and the “maximum” power supply limit of Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR Both can reach 600W.

For LIAN LI inside the connector, the soldering technology is used to increase the conductor area, which can bring safer usability than clamp-type fixed soldering pins. At the same time, the thickness of the copper sheet of the pin itself is increased to 0.25mm, and an insulating layer is also provided between the pins to avoid These small upgrades can bring more stable transmission efficiency and more stable security.



∆ To the 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR interface on the display card side.



∆ The wire end of the power supply is also 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR.

There is a 28mm reserved space for the 12VHPWR interface on the display card end when leaving the factory, but if your wiring space is relatively limited or oppressed, you can choose to remove the detachable black plastic case to shorten the reserved space to 23mm, here The author would suggest that if possible, keep the plastic case to keep the reserved space of 28mm. After all, 28mm is already less than the recommended reserved space.



∆ The factory reserved space is 28mm.



∆ The reserved space is reduced to 23mm when the plastic case is removed, which is suitable for the ITX case where the wiring space is relatively limited.

The three Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR released simultaneously in this one-stop update do not come with a controller. If players want to use the L-CONNECT 3 software to set the lighting effect of the RGB extension cable, they must purchase the Strimer Plus V2 24 Pin with the included controller to use it.

Of course, the three Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR cables are equipped with a 5V 3 Pin ARGB adapter cable. Even if players do not have a Strimer Plus V2 24 Pin controller, they can still use the adapter cable to connect to the motherboard for synchronization of lighting effects.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR cables use special power transmission connectors.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR has a bonus ARGB conversion cable and a white module cable buckle.



∆ It is more suitable to replace the graphics card end with a white module cable buckle to match with a white host.

If players want the visual proportions of the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR cable to be slimmer, they can choose 12VHPWR to 12VHPWR (8 x LIGHT GUIDE[PW16-8PV2]) RGB extension cable, both ends of the same 12VHPWR interface specification, but the appearance part is reduced to 8 light strips and 108 LED lamp beads.

The other parts are the same as the 12 x LIGHT GUIDE version, whether it is the power supply limit, accessories, lighting connection wire form, etc., the two versions are only different in appearance.



∆ The size of the eight-light strip version is 381×39.8x8mm.



∆ The only difference from the 12-light strip version is appearance.



∆ Same as 12VHPWR extension wire.

12VHPWR to 3 x 8 PIN（8 x LIGHT GUIDE[PW168-8PV2]) is an extension cable, which is converted from three PCIe 8 Pins to 12VHPWR specifications, and can provide a single power supply limit of 450 or 600W depending on the diameter of the power supply.



∆ 12VHPWR to 3 x 8 PIN also uses 8 light strips.



∆ The size is 381×39.8x8mm.



∆ 12VHPWR specification for display card side.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR wire diameter is 16AWG.



∆ The power supply side is 3x 8 Pin.

LIAN LI USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB breakout cable unpacking

Nowadays, high-priced computers often choose to install an integrated water cooler with a small screen or LIAN LI UNI FAN series fans for the sake of aesthetics. The controllers of these cool devices often need to use the USB 2.0 expansion slot on the motherboard. , to connect equipment and software for data transmission and control.

But now there are usually only two USB 2.0 expansion slots on the motherboard. If you want to expand more slots for other devices, you can only choose expansion cards or extension cables, but cheap extension cables often have less read Device problems, such as three UNI FAN series controllers are connected but only two are read.

LIAN LI also realized that he was one of the culprits causing the shortage of USB 2.0 expansion slots, so he launched the USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB breakout cable, which can expand three USN 2.0 (9-Pin) connectors to the device. The built-in chip can transmit the signal stably without omission.

The cable length is 140+60+140mm and can also be used as an extension cable. After pulling the branch cable to the entire cable space on the back of the case, the glued magnetic plate with Velcro felt and accessories is fixed on the back of the case.



∆ USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB breakout cable.



∆ To the motherboard USB 2.0 9-Pin socket end.



∆ Three additional device connection slots are available for expansion.



∆ Can be fixed on the case with magnetic suction or Velcro.

LIAN LI Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR extension cable test and display

This time, since I don’t have the Strimer Plus V2 24 Pin cable, I don’t have a controller that can be used with the L-CONNECT 3 software to control the lighting effect. However, I can still use the adapter cable in the accessory to synchronize the lighting effect with the motherboard’s 5V 3 Pin ARGB. Here Give players a reference on the actual display of the lighting effects of the three wires.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR(12 x LIGHT GUIDE RGB) extension cord lighting effects.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR(8 x LIGHT GUIDE RGB) extension cord lighting effects.



∆ Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR(3x 8 Pin) extension cable lighting effect.

In addition to showing the lighting effects, since the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR unpacked this time is a 12VHPWR RGB extension cable, I also used the NVIDIA RTX 4080 Founders Edition graphics card to conduct a FurMark test to see the temperature of the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR under high load operation.



∆ 3x 8 Pin to 12VHPWR conversion cable, graphics card connector end 40.3°C, power cable 43.6°C, light bar 43.6°C.



∆ 3x 8 Pin adapter 31.9°C, power supply wire 35.4°C, light bar 44.3°C



∆ 12VHPWR extension cable, graphics card connector end 40.9°C, power supply cable 43.7°C, light bar 43.5°C.



∆ 12VHPWR junction 32.8°C, power supply wire 36.2°C.

Summarize

LIAN LI has launched the Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR RGB for the new generation power supply interface 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR of the graphics card to make the gamers’ NVIDIA RTX 30/40 PC more sparkling and moving. The 12VHPWR extension cable provides two different types of 8-light strips and 12-light strips Quantity, visually has different fullness effects for players to match.

If the power supply does not have the original 12VHPWR power supply cable, it can also be used with a 3 x 8 Pin conversion extension cable. Although only 8 LED strips can be purchased, it is still a compromise solution that can keep the old power supply.

The USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB branch cable can expand one slot into three, and can also provide complete USB 2.0 transmission capability through the built-in chip. Multiple UNI FAN controllers are no longer missing. Currently, Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR and USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB breakout wires are already on sale. Strimer Plus V2 12VHPWR has different prices depending on the number of light strips. They are 8 light strips: 1600, 12 light strips: 1800, and USB 2.0_1 to 3 HUB breakout cables are 399 NTD.