Home » New Germany ticket causes chaos at the beginning
Technology

New Germany ticket causes chaos at the beginning

by admin
New Germany ticket causes chaos at the beginning

The Deutschlandticket has been officially available since yesterday. The spiritual successor to the popular 9-euro ticket should not only make local public transport cheaper, but also simplify it. But there were already problems when buying the ticket.

Image: German Railways

Anyone who wanted to buy the Deutschlandticket on time for the start on May 1, 2023 had to be prepared for long waiting times – if it worked at all. Apparently, Deutsche Bahn was not prepared for such an onslaught. The servers went to their knees and sometimes nothing worked at all. Not a good start when you consider that the ticket was actually supposed to become a digital flagship for Deutsche Bahn.

At least things are going a little better today, but the problems could not be completely resolved. “Currently, there may be disruptions when booking the Germany ticket on bahn.de and in the DB Navigator due to the high demand,” says a notification. “In that case, please try again later.”

The industry association VDV assumes that a total of five to six million new subscribers will opt for a Germany ticket in the coming weeks and months. In addition, according to the VDV forecast, around eleven million regular customers will switch from their current subscriptions to the cheaper Deutschland-Ticket.

The Deutschlandticket enables users to use all of the nationwide public transport for only 49 euros per month. We have already summarized what you need to consider, how you can get the ticket even cheaper and in which regions you can save the most with the Deutschlandticket.

See also  Electric car: the difficulties of charging do not scare the Italians

1.3
3
votes

Article Rating

You may also like

Current rocket launches 2023: All information about the...

New battery technology aims to increase the range...

Apple Watch interface refurbishment is more like iPhone...

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” PS5 bundled machine will be...

Determining Storage Stability of Middle Distillates – Technology...

The whistleblower who has repeatedly accurately predicted PlayStation...

Open chat GPT alternative by Yannic Kilcher

These are the 5 best sports headphones for...

UL Procyon test supports PC and Mac multi-platform...

ADO A20 / A20F buy cheap from 690€...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy