New Germany ticket causes chaos at the beginning

The Deutschlandticket has been officially available since yesterday. The spiritual successor to the popular 9-euro ticket should not only make local public transport cheaper, but also simplify it. But there were already problems when buying the ticket.

Image: German Railways

Anyone who wanted to buy the Deutschlandticket on time for the start on May 1, 2023 had to be prepared for long waiting times – if it worked at all. Apparently, Deutsche Bahn was not prepared for such an onslaught. The servers went to their knees and sometimes nothing worked at all. Not a good start when you consider that the ticket was actually supposed to become a digital flagship for Deutsche Bahn.

At least things are going a little better today, but the problems could not be completely resolved. “Currently, there may be disruptions when booking the Germany ticket on bahn.de and in the DB Navigator due to the high demand,” says a notification. “In that case, please try again later.”

The industry association VDV assumes that a total of five to six million new subscribers will opt for a Germany ticket in the coming weeks and months. In addition, according to the VDV forecast, around eleven million regular customers will switch from their current subscriptions to the cheaper Deutschland-Ticket.

The Deutschlandticket enables users to use all of the nationwide public transport for only 49 euros per month. We have already summarized what you need to consider, how you can get the ticket even cheaper and in which regions you can save the most with the Deutschlandticket.