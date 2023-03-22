New hacker attack by the pro-Russian collective NoName on Italy. The group claimed on its social channels that it had violated the websites of the Ministry of Transport, the transport regulator and Atac, the mobility company of the municipality of Rome. From what we have been able to verify, the sites are currently unreachable.

The group also shared a vindication message. “20 Ukrainian soldiers have been trained to use Samp-T in Italy”, the missile system developed by the European consortium Eurosam, formed by Mbda Italy and France and Thales. Then a passage on President Giorgia Meloni: “Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the conditions for starting a negotiation process in Ukraine are not yet ripe. But our Ddoss missiles for the Russophobic Italian internet system are. Frattasi we are coming”, in reference to the new head of the National Cybersecurity Agency, Bruno Frattasi, who took over from Roberto Baldoni last month.

The group began to launch its first attacks on Italy and its institutional sites the day after Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kiev. The day after the visit, hackers attacked and took offline a number of sites, including that of the Carabinieri, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense. Over the next few weeks they continued their series of attacks. The CSM sites were hit several times. The last attack, in chronological order, took place last Sunday.

NoName 057(16) is among the most active Russian groups in the cyber warfare alongside the kinetic conflict in Ukraine. The group was created a year ago, in March 2022, shortly after the entry of Russian tanks into the territory of Kiev. He immediately became the protagonist of a series of attacks against government entities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine and in the countries that support it. In particular Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Norway and Finland. But the group daily claims attacks on all countries somehow suspected of supporting Kiev. In recent days he has also launched several attacks on Japan and Spain, also accused of not supporting the Russian cause.