New heroes join the battle. Big System Update Apex Legends: Arsenal – PCM

The free-to-play competitive survival game “Apex Legends” launched a major update on May 9th, welcoming the 17th season and the addition of a new character – “Ballistic”, and many other content updates, and there will be score match renovations, map updates, and new weapons Master challenges and more.

“Apex Legends” has come to the 17th season. In addition to the new battle pass content and new characters, there are also many system renovations. Among them, as the 24th new hero in the game, “Ballistic”, you can tell that he is a battlefield veteran. The skills are also special. His passive skill “sling” can store a third weapon, and can be accessed through the prop bar or character-assisted actions. However, for balance, the sling weapon cannot be equipped with modified accessories.

The tactical skill “Whistleblower” of “Ballistic” can shoot guided ammunition that overheats the enemy’s guns. The affected guns will cause damage to the holder when fired, but you need to hold down “Tactical” when using it The skill key can be locked.

Another personal unique skill “Tempest” is an auxiliary skill, which can temporarily increase the loading speed and armed movement speed, and obtain unlimited ammunition. At the same time, the storm will also upgrade the sling weapon to the gold level.

In terms of other updates, there will be a new weapon proficiency challenge, which is similar to the weapon decoration appearance of “Call of Duty”. Players will have a proficiency level for their weapons this season. Every 20 levels will open a special trial, and rewards will be awarded when they are completed, reaching 100 You can get a legendary appearance at the level, and the weapon level will not be reset at the end of the season, and players can upgrade slowly.

This season, the Edge of the World map will be refurbished to provide players with a sense of freshness. There will be a new Apex Race Museum in the Broken East area, and the height of the magma on the entire map will be changed. The convenience of movement has been improved in many areas, and the distribution of supply points has also been adjusted. .

The shooting range that players usually use to test guns has been renovated into a large-scale map this season, including the core shooting range (Range Core) for basic training, the duel pit for 1v1 battles, the combat shooting range for practicing each gun, and the range for The Vert Course where you hone your movement skills, close quarters combat, and hero abilities. New buildings throughout the shooting range allow players to practice combat skills in the town, and can customize the dummies, combined with various difficulty settings, let the dummies run, sideways and counterattack.

Finally, the points competition system will undergo a relatively major renovation. In addition to introducing a new scoring system, the season division competition will be removed. Instead, players will play 10 ranking games in each season to determine the player’s strength level and start ranking. “Apex Legends: Arsenal” launched on May 9 on platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and the EA App and Steam on PC.

