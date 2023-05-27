Home » New in .NET 7.0 [15]: Docker deployment with .NET CLI without Dockerfile
If you want to avoid the hassle of writing a properly configured Dockerfile, you can create Docker containers directly in .NET 7.0 using the .NET CLI (dotnet/dotnet.exe).


dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

To do this, Microsoft has released a new NuGet package, Microsoft.NET.Build.Containers, which can be used in conjunction with the existing .NET CLI command dotnet publish can use.

The following PowerShell script with .NET CLI commands shows the sequence of the few command line commands from creating a new .NET project (in this case a Blazor Server application) and changing the code in the start page (to prove that the application really running in the container) via Docker deployment to calling the web server running in the Linux container plus starting the browser.

# Projekt anlegen (hier: ASP.NET Core Blazor Server)
dotnet new blazorserver -n BSContainer

# In den Ordner wechseln
cd .BSContainer

# Programmcode in Startseite austauschen mit Informationen über 
# Umgebung, .NET- und OS-Version sowie Prozess
$indexpage = @'
@page "/"
Index

Hallo iX-Leser*in,


diese Blazor Server App läuft  
@if (System.Environment.GetEnvironmentVariable
  ("DOTNET_RUNNING_IN_CONTAINER")=="true")
{ im Container  }
else
{ nicht im Container  }
mit
@System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation.FrameworkDescription 
auf @System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation.OSDescription!



Prozess: 
@System.Diagnostics.Process.GetCurrentProcess().ProcessName

Prozessidentität: 
@[email protected]

'@
$indexpage | Set-Content "pages/index.razor"

# Container-Build-Paket hinzufügen
dotnet add package Microsoft.NET.Build.Containers

# Veröffentlichen als Container
dotnet publish --os linux --arch x64 -c Release
  -p:PublishProfile=DefaultContainer

# Start des Containers (in getrennten Prozess, 
# weil sonst dieser hier blockiert ist)
Start-Process powershell  {
  docker run -it --rm -p 5000:80 bscontainer:1.0.0 }

# optionaler Aufruf des Browsers zur Kontrolle
Start-Process "http://localhost:5000"

The new NuGet package provides the PublishProfile “DefaultContainer”, which selects and configures the corresponding base image (here “mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:7.0”). Docker must be installed and the target container automatically runs on Linux x64.


