New in .NET 7.0 [16]: Customize Docker deployment with .NET CLI

In the previous part of this .NET 7.0 series, the extension of dotnet publish discussed, with which Docker containers can be created directly from .NET projects.



To do this, the following two commands are sufficient if the current console path is a .NET project:

# Container-Build-Paket hinzufügen dotnet add package Microsoft.NET.Build.Containers # Veröffentlichen als Container dotnet publish --os linux --arch x64 -c Release -p:PublishProfile=DefaultContainer

The automatically used base image (“mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:7.0”) is based on Debian. With the option -p:ContainerBaseImage you can choose another image like Alpine:

dotnet publish --os linux --arch x64 -c Release -p:PublishProfile=DefaultContainer -p:ContainerBaseImage=mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:7.0-alpine

A list of all Microsoft Docker base images with ASP.NET Core Runtime can be found on Docker Hub.







With the option -p:ContainerImageName you can also change the name of the resulting Docker image. By default, only the name of the .NET project is used.

dotnet publish --os linux --arch x64 -c Release -p:PublishProfile=DefaultContainer -p:ContainerBaseImage=mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/aspnet:7.0-alpine -p:ContainerImageName=MeinBlazorImage

Explanations for using additional options, for example to select a different target registry ( -p:ContainerRegistry ) or another port ( -p:ContainerPort ) are described in the documentation on GitHub.



