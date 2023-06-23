New in .NET 7.0 [19]: Statistics for the memory cache

The MemoryCache class in the Microsoft.Extensions.Caching.Memory namespace is quite old. In the classic .NET Framework it has existed since .NET Framework 4.0, in modern .NET since .NET Core 2.1. New in .NET 7.0 is the GetCurrentStatistics() method, which returns an object of type MemoryCacheStatistics with four self-explanatory properties:

CurrentEntryCountCurrentEstimatedSizeTotalHitsTotalMisses

The prerequisite is that you activate the statistics in the memory cache:

using System.Runtime.Serialization.Formatters.Binary;

using ITVisions;

using Microsoft.Extensions.Caching.Memory;

namespace NET7Console;

internal class FCL_Caching

{

///

/// class for the object to cache ///

[Serializable]

class Developer

{

public long ID { get; set; }

public string? Name { get; set; }

public string? Company { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Developer {Name} entwickelt bei {Company}.”;

}

}

///

/// Helper function: Get the approximate size of /// any .NET object using binary serialization ///

private int GetObjectSize(object TestObject)

{

#pragma warning disable SYSLIB0011

BinaryFormatter bf = new BinaryFormatter();

MemoryStream ms = new MemoryStream();

byte[] array; bf.Serialize(ms, TestObject); Array = ms.ToArray(); return Array.Length; #pragma warning restore SYSLIB0011 } public void MemoryCacheDemo() { CUI.H1(“MemoryCacheDemo with .NET 7.0” + “(C) Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg 2022”); var co = new MemoryCacheOptions(); co.TrackStatistics = true; co.SizeLimit = 1024; // here unit bytes MemoryCache cache = new MemoryCache(co); CUI.PrintStep(“An object is placed in the cache for five seconds” + “); var d = new Developer() { ID = 123, Name = “Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “MAXIMAGO GmbH” }; Console. WriteLine(d); var g = GetObjectSize(d); Console.WriteLine(“Object size: ” + g); var ceo = new MemoryCacheEntryOptions(); ceo.Size = g; ceo.AbsoluteExpiration = DateTime.Now.AddSeconds(5); cache.Set(“CurrentDeveloper”, d, ceo); CUI.PrintStep(“nNow, in a loop, the ” + “buffer is asked for the value ten times at ” + “one second intervals and “+ “the statistics are output.”); for (int i = 0; i In the output of the above listing, you can see that the first five seconds the cache returns the stored Developer object and the TotalHits count increases. After that there is no more Developer object and TotalMisses is increased.

TotalHits and TotalMisses count cache hits and cache misses, respectively.

Another note: The evaluation of the used size with CurrentEstimatedSize only works if the SizeLimit property is assigned in the MemoryCache object and when an object is stored in the cache its size is specified via the Size property (or the SetSize() method). CurrentEstimatedSize and Size do not have a fixed unit of measure. You have to determine the unit of measurement yourself. The example above assumes bytes.

