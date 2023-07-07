Home » New in .NET 7.0 [21]: Compressed tarballs
New in .NET 7.0 [21]: Compressed tarballs

The previous part of this .NET 7.0 series covered tar archives, which one can now create and unpack in .NET using classes in the System.Formats.Tar namespace. A tar archive is not compressed by default, but can be combined with compression methods such as GZip.

The following code shows how to create a compressed tar file from individual files:

///

/// Create GZip compressed archive from content from individual files ///

public static void TARDemo_Compressed()
{
string folder = @”T:Dokumente”;
string folder2 = @”T:DokumenteExtrahiert2″;
string tarFile = @”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”;

using (MemoryStream ms = new())
{
using (TarWriter writer = new(ms, TarEntryFormat.Pax, leaveOpen: true))
{
foreach (var file in new System.IO.DirectoryInfo(folder).GetFiles(“*.xlsx”))
{
writer.WriteEntry(fileName: file.FullName, entryName: file.Name);
Console.WriteLine(file.FullName);
}
}
using FileStream tarstream = File.Create(tarFile);
using GZipStream compressor = new(tarstream, CompressionMode.Compress);
ms.Seek(0, SeekOrigin.Begin);
ms.CopyTo(compressor);
ms.Close();
compressor.Dispose();
tarstream.Dispose();
}

}

You can also unpack a compressed tar archive with ExtractToDirectory():

using FileStream compressedStream = File.OpenRead(@”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”);
using GZipStream decompressor = new(compressedStream, CompressionMode.Decompress);
TarFile.ExtractToDirectory(source: decompressor,
destinationDirectoryName: @”t:DokumenteExtrahiert”,
overwriteFiles: true);

You can also extract specific files individually:

Advertisement

///

/// Extract only the XLSX files from a TAR archive ///

public static void TAR_DateienExtrahieren()
{
string folder3 = @”T:DokumenteExtrahiert”;
string tar = @”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”;

using (FileStream fs = File.OpenRead(tar))
{
using GZipStream decompressor = new(fs, CompressionMode.Decompress);
using TarReader reader = new(decompressor, leaveOpen: false);
TarEntry? entry;
int count = 0;
while ((entry = reader.GetNextEntry(copyData: true)) != null)
{
if (entry.Name.EndsWith(“.xlsx”))
{
string destFileName = Path.Join(folder3, entry.Name);
Console.WriteLine($”Datei {++count}: {destFileName}”);
entry.ExtractToFile(destFileName, overwrite: true);
}
}
}
}

