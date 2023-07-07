New in .NET 7.0 [21]: Compressed tarballs

The previous part of this .NET 7.0 series covered tar archives, which one can now create and unpack in .NET using classes in the System.Formats.Tar namespace. A tar archive is not compressed by default, but can be combined with compression methods such as GZip.

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

The following code shows how to create a compressed tar file from individual files:

///

/// Create GZip compressed archive from content from individual files ///

public static void TARDemo_Compressed()

{

string folder = @”T:Dokumente”;

string folder2 = @”T:DokumenteExtrahiert2″;

string tarFile = @”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”;

using (MemoryStream ms = new())

{

using (TarWriter writer = new(ms, TarEntryFormat.Pax, leaveOpen: true))

{

foreach (var file in new System.IO.DirectoryInfo(folder).GetFiles(“*.xlsx”))

{

writer.WriteEntry(fileName: file.FullName, entryName: file.Name);

Console.WriteLine(file.FullName);

}

}

using FileStream tarstream = File.Create(tarFile);

using GZipStream compressor = new(tarstream, CompressionMode.Compress);

ms.Seek(0, SeekOrigin.Begin);

ms.CopyTo(compressor);

ms.Close();

compressor.Dispose();

tarstream.Dispose();

}

}

You can also unpack a compressed tar archive with ExtractToDirectory():

using FileStream compressedStream = File.OpenRead(@”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”);

using GZipStream decompressor = new(compressedStream, CompressionMode.Decompress);

TarFile.ExtractToDirectory(source: decompressor,

destinationDirectoryName: @”t:DokumenteExtrahiert”,

overwriteFiles: true);

You can also extract specific files individually:

///

/// Extract only the XLSX files from a TAR archive ///

public static void TAR_DateienExtrahieren()

{

string folder3 = @”T:DokumenteExtrahiert”;

string tar = @”T:ArchivKomprimiert.tar.gz”;

using (FileStream fs = File.OpenRead(tar))

{

using GZipStream decompressor = new(fs, CompressionMode.Decompress);

using TarReader reader = new(decompressor, leaveOpen: false);

TarEntry? entry;

int count = 0;

while ((entry = reader.GetNextEntry(copyData: true)) != null)

{

if (entry.Name.EndsWith(“.xlsx”))

{

string destFileName = Path.Join(folder3, entry.Name);

Console.WriteLine($”Datei {++count}: {destFileName}”);

entry.ExtractToFile(destFileName, overwrite: true);

}

}

}

}

(rme)

