Home » New in .NET 7.0 [24]: Polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json
Technology

New in .NET 7.0 [24]: Polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json

by admin
New in .NET 7.0 [24]: Polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json

New in .NET 7.0 [24]: Polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json

The annotation has been available in the System.Text.Json JSON library since version 7.0 [JsonDerivedType]. With this you can declare so-called type discriminators for the base class and the derived classes for a base class. These are taken into account during serialization and deserialization.

Advertisement

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

Example: Given a base class Person and a derived class Consultant.

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: “P”)]
[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: “C”)]

public class Person
{
public required int ID { get; set; }
public required string Name { get; set; }
public override string ToString()
{
return $”Person {Name}”;
}
}

public class Consultant : Person
{
public string? Company { get; set; }
public override string ToString()
{
return $”Consultant {Name} arbeitet bei {Company}.”;
}
}

Serialization produces the $type custom property

Now if you create an instance of Person and serialize it to JSON

Person p = new Person() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg” };
var json1 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(p);

you get this JSON string with the addition “$type”:”P”:

Advertisement

{“$type”:”P”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Without specifying [JsonDerivedType] would have gotten:

{“ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Likewise, serializing a consultant object gives a “C” here, even if the variable is of the base type of the base class Person, ie

Person c = new Consultant() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “www.IT-Visions.de” };
var json2 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(c);

See also  New in .NET 7.0 [16]: Customize Docker deployment with .NET CLI

delivers

{“$type”:”C”,”Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Without specifying [JsonDerivedType] you would only get this again:

{“ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

If declared without a type discriminator, would one type the variable c to Consultant instead of Person

Consultant c = new Consultant() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “www.IT-Visions.de” };
var json2 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(c);

then the result would be

{“Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

That means: [JsonDerivedType] serves not only to get the additional specification $type in the JSON string, but also to serialize the additional properties of a derived type if the code uses a base class instead of the concrete type. [JsonDerivedType] thus supports polymorphic programming.

Important: If there is another derived class Developer, but no annotation for it [JsonDerivedType] exists in the base class

public class Developer : Person
{
public string? Company { get; set; }
public override string ToString()
{
return $”Developer {Name} entwickelt bei {Company}”;
}
}

then there is a runtime error

Runtime type ‘Developer’ is not supported by polymorphic type ‘Person’,

if you try this:

Person d = new Developer() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “MAXIMAGO GmbH” };
var json3 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(d);

You can change this behavior. With an extra

[JsonPolymorphic(UnknownDerivedTypeHandling = JsonUnknownDerivedTypeHandling.FallBackToBaseType)]

On the base class you can always serialize the person property of the developer object if there is no suitable type discriminator:

{“$type”:”P”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

The typeDiscriminator can also be a number instead of a string:

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: 0)]
[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: 1)]

public class Person
{
public int ID { get; set; }
public string Name { get; set; }
public override string ToString()
{
return $”Person {Name}”;
}
}

Instead of $type, you can use a different name for serialization and deserialization by using the annotation [JsonPolymorphic] declared on the base class:

See also  Spotify is pulling the plug on the Wordle clone, Heardle - Gamereactor

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: “P”)]
[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: “C”)]
[JsonPolymorphic(TypeDiscriminatorPropertyName = “$class”)] // Standard ist $type
public class Person
{
public int ID { get; set; }
public string Name { get; set; }
public override string ToString()
{
return $”Person {Name}”;
}
}

In the Type Info Resolvers discussed in Part 22, you can also configure the polymorphic behavior via typeInfo.PolymorphismOptions (see the Microsoft blog entry on System.Text.Json).

System.Text.Json was released together with .NET 7.0 as a NuGet package, but also runs under .NET Standard 2.0 and thus also on .NET Core 2.x/3.x and .NET 5.0/.NET 6.0 on the classic .NET Framework 4.6.2 or later.

The next part of this series, coming out next week, is about polymorphism in JSON deserialization.

(map)

To home page

You may also like

How to Set Up Your Profile in the...

Games to Look for in August: A Month...

Tech Diary — July 15, 2023 and a...

ASUS ExpertCenter PN42: A Fanless, Ultra-Compact Mini Computer...

Samsung Flip 5 and Fold 5 first impression...

Samsung Unveils New Samsung Watch 6 with Improved...

AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7900 GRE: Outperforms RTX...

Samsung can do better: secret smartphones revealed

The fate of the trees and ours

Sony Rumored to Release A7C II and A7C...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy