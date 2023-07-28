New in .NET 7.0 [24]: Polymorphism when serializing with System.Text.Json

The annotation has been available in the System.Text.Json JSON library since version 7.0 [JsonDerivedType]. With this you can declare so-called type discriminators for the base class and the derived classes for a base class. These are taken into account during serialization and deserialization.

Example: Given a base class Person and a derived class Consultant.

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: “P”)]

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: “C”)]

public class Person

{

public required int ID { get; set; }

public required string Name { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Person {Name}”;

}

}

public class Consultant : Person

{

public string? Company { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Consultant {Name} arbeitet bei {Company}.”;

}

}

Serialization produces the $type custom property

Now if you create an instance of Person and serialize it to JSON

Person p = new Person() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg” };

var json1 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(p);

you get this JSON string with the addition “$type”:”P”:

{“$type”:”P”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Without specifying [JsonDerivedType] would have gotten:

{“ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Likewise, serializing a consultant object gives a “C” here, even if the variable is of the base type of the base class Person, ie

Person c = new Consultant() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “www.IT-Visions.de” };

var json2 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(c);

delivers

{“$type”:”C”,”Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

Without specifying [JsonDerivedType] you would only get this again:

{“ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

If declared without a type discriminator, would one type the variable c to Consultant instead of Person

Consultant c = new Consultant() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “www.IT-Visions.de” };

var json2 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(c);

then the result would be

{“Company”:”www.IT-Visions.de”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

That means: [JsonDerivedType] serves not only to get the additional specification $type in the JSON string, but also to serialize the additional properties of a derived type if the code uses a base class instead of the concrete type. [JsonDerivedType] thus supports polymorphic programming.

Important: If there is another derived class Developer, but no annotation for it [JsonDerivedType] exists in the base class

public class Developer : Person

{

public string? Company { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Developer {Name} entwickelt bei {Company}”;

}

}

then there is a runtime error

Runtime type ‘Developer’ is not supported by polymorphic type ‘Person’,

if you try this:

Person d = new Developer() { ID = 123, Name = “Holger Schwichtenberg”, Company = “MAXIMAGO GmbH” };

var json3 = JsonSerializer.Serialize(d);

You can change this behavior. With an extra

[JsonPolymorphic(UnknownDerivedTypeHandling = JsonUnknownDerivedTypeHandling.FallBackToBaseType)]

On the base class you can always serialize the person property of the developer object if there is no suitable type discriminator:

{“$type”:”P”,”ID”:123,”Name”:”Holger Schwichtenberg”}

More options

The typeDiscriminator can also be a number instead of a string:

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: 0)]

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: 1)]

public class Person

{

public int ID { get; set; }

public string Name { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Person {Name}”;

}

}

Instead of $type, you can use a different name for serialization and deserialization by using the annotation [JsonPolymorphic] declared on the base class:

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Person), typeDiscriminator: “P”)]

[JsonDerivedType(typeof(Consultant), typeDiscriminator: “C”)]

[JsonPolymorphic(TypeDiscriminatorPropertyName = “$class”)] // Standard ist $type

public class Person

{

public int ID { get; set; }

public string Name { get; set; }

public override string ToString()

{

return $”Person {Name}”;

}

}

In the Type Info Resolvers discussed in Part 22, you can also configure the polymorphic behavior via typeInfo.PolymorphismOptions (see the Microsoft blog entry on System.Text.Json).

Availability

System.Text.Json was released together with .NET 7.0 as a NuGet package, but also runs under .NET Standard 2.0 and thus also on .NET Core 2.x/3.x and .NET 5.0/.NET 6.0 on the classic .NET Framework 4.6.2 or later.

outlook

The next part of this series, coming out next week, is about polymorphism in JSON deserialization.

(map)

