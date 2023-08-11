Home » New in .NET 7.0 [26]: Source generator for regular expressions
Technology

New in .NET 7.0 [26]: Source generator for regular expressions

by admin
New in .NET 7.0 [26]: Source generator for regular expressions

New in .NET 7.0 [26]: Source generator for regular expressions

Microsoft already introduced source code generators in .NET 5.0 and C# 9.0. Now in .NET 7.0 there is such a regular expression generator in the System.Text.RegularExpressions.Generator class, which accelerates the execution of regular expressions compared to the previous runtime interpretation or runtime compilation (RegexOptions.Compiled) of regular expressions. In addition, development-time code generation is compatible with the upcoming .NET ahead-of-time compilation (see Part 17 of this series), which no longer allows for run-time compilation.

Advertisement

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

To do this, you write a partial class with a partial method (see listing). This method is annotated with System.Text.RegularExpressions.GeneratedRegexAttribute (the class name RegexGenerator was still used in the preview phase) specifying the regular expression and any required options for the RegEx parser.

Previously, you worked with regular expressions in .NET with the System.Text.RegularExpressions.RegEx class, specifying the regular expression in the constructor. The regular expression was either interpreted at runtime

public string ExtractEMail_Classic(string input)
{
var re =
new Regex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”);
var m = re.Match(input);
return m.Value;
}

or compiled to Intermediate Language at runtime:

Advertisement

public string ExtractEMail_ClassicCompiled(string input)
{
// Specifies that the regular expression is compiled to MSIL code,
// instead of being interpreted. Compiled regular expressions
// maximize run-time performance at the expense of initialization time.
var re =
new Regex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”,
RegexOptions.Compiled);
var m = re.Match(input);
return m.Value;
}

See also  Tactical shooter creeps up the charts

This way is new in .NET 7.0: You write a partial method in a partial class with the annotation [GeneratedRegex]:

public partial class Checker // Partial Klasse {
[GeneratedRegex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”)]// Partial method then implemented by SG public partial Regex EMailRegEx(); }

Generated implementation for the partial method EMailRegEx() (Fig. 1)

You can then call this method in your own code:

public bool IsEMail(string input)
{
return EMailRegEx().IsMatch(input);
}

or

public string ExtractEMail(string input)
{
return EMailRegEx().Match(input).Value;
}

Refactoring in Visual Studio

Visual Studio 2022 from version 17.4 offers refactoring into the new source generator for existing RegEx instantiations:

Refactoring von new RegEx() in [GeneratedRegex] (Abb. 2)

The next part of this series is about the execution speed of regular expressions with source generator compared to using RegEx class.

(rme)

To home page

You may also like

If you want to hang up, you have...

Education: Children learn to read better with printed...

Digital Value with IBM for the digital transformation...

Scientists On the Verge of Confirming the Existence...

Introducing Titan Quest II: A Mythical Greek World...

Augie, AI clones voice and uses it for...

Outcast: A New Beginning Promises an Exciting Sci-Fi...

Do you live in Southern Italy? Then go...

Russia’s Luna-25 Mission: Return to the Moon after...

Apple iCloud Private Relay glitch solved: What happened?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy