New in .NET 7.0 [26]: Source generator for regular expressions

Microsoft already introduced source code generators in .NET 5.0 and C# 9.0. Now in .NET 7.0 there is such a regular expression generator in the System.Text.RegularExpressions.Generator class, which accelerates the execution of regular expressions compared to the previous runtime interpretation or runtime compilation (RegexOptions.Compiled) of regular expressions. In addition, development-time code generation is compatible with the upcoming .NET ahead-of-time compilation (see Part 17 of this series), which no longer allows for run-time compilation.

Advertisement

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

To do this, you write a partial class with a partial method (see listing). This method is annotated with System.Text.RegularExpressions.GeneratedRegexAttribute (the class name RegexGenerator was still used in the preview phase) specifying the regular expression and any required options for the RegEx parser.

Example

Previously, you worked with regular expressions in .NET with the System.Text.RegularExpressions.RegEx class, specifying the regular expression in the constructor. The regular expression was either interpreted at runtime

public string ExtractEMail_Classic(string input)

{

var re =

new Regex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”);

var m = re.Match(input);

return m.Value;

}

or compiled to Intermediate Language at runtime:

Advertisement

public string ExtractEMail_ClassicCompiled(string input)

{

// Specifies that the regular expression is compiled to MSIL code,

// instead of being interpreted. Compiled regular expressions

// maximize run-time performance at the expense of initialization time.

var re =

new Regex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”,

RegexOptions.Compiled);

var m = re.Match(input);

return m.Value;

}

This way is new in .NET 7.0: You write a partial method in a partial class with the annotation [GeneratedRegex]:

public partial class Checker // Partial Klasse {

[GeneratedRegex(@”w+([-+.’]w+)*@w+([-.]w+)*.w+([-.]w+)*”)]// Partial method then implemented by SG public partial Regex EMailRegEx(); }

Generated implementation for the partial method EMailRegEx() (Fig. 1)

You can then call this method in your own code:

public bool IsEMail(string input)

{

return EMailRegEx().IsMatch(input);

}

or

public string ExtractEMail(string input)

{

return EMailRegEx().Match(input).Value;

}

Refactoring in Visual Studio

Visual Studio 2022 from version 17.4 offers refactoring into the new source generator for existing RegEx instantiations:

Refactoring von new RegEx() in [GeneratedRegex] (Abb. 2)

outlook

The next part of this series is about the execution speed of regular expressions with source generator compared to using RegEx class.

(rme)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

