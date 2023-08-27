New in .NET 7.0 [28]: Source Generator for Platform Invoke

In addition to the source generator for regular expressions covered in the previous two parts of this series, there is also a new source generator in .NET 7.0 for accessing native operating system functions (.NET technical term: Platform Invoke, abbreviated P/Invoke).

Advertisement

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

The new source generator is called Microsoft.Interop.LibraryImportGenerator. It is used via the annotation [LibraryImport] alternative to the previous annotation [DllImport], which triggered code generation of an intermediate language stub (IL stub) at runtime. However, runtime code generation is not possible in conjunction with the ahead-of-time compiler (AOT) discussed in Part 17 of this series.

The following listing shows three examples of Windows API calls with the previous one [DllImport]:

///

/// /// Old method /// [DllImport] requires static and extern! /// public static class Win32APIohneSG

{

[DllImport(“User32.dll”)]

public static extern bool MessageBeep(UInt32 beepType); [DllImport(“user32.dll”, CharSet = CharSet.Unicode, ExactSpelling = true)]

public static extern IntPtr MessageBoxW(int hWnd, string text, string caption, uint type); // also works without the addition “W” (W stands for Unicode)

[DllImport(“shell32.dll”)]

public static extern int ShellAbout(IntPtr hWnd, string szApp, string szOtherStuff, IntPtr hIcon);

} In the new variant with the source generator, the methods must still be static, but partial takes the place of extern. The parameters at [LibraryImport] are different from [DllImport]. See also Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will have an hour slot at Taipei Game Show next month - Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon /// /// New from .NET 7.0 /// [LibraryImport] requires static and partial! /// public static partial class Win32APIMmitSG

{

[LibraryImport(“User32.dll”)]

[return: MarshalAs(UnmanagedType.Bool)] public static partial bool MessageBeep(UInt32 beepType); [LibraryImport(“user32.dll”, StringMarshalling = StringMarshalling.Utf16)]

public static partial IntPtr MessageBoxW(int hWnd, string text, string caption, uint type); // ohne Zusatz “W”: System.EntryPointNotFoundException: ‘Unable to find an entry point named ‘MessageBox’ in DLL ‘user32.dll’.’, weil im generierten Code: ExactSpelling = true

[LibraryImport(“shell32.dll”, StringMarshalling = StringMarshalling.Utf16)]

public static partial int ShellAboutW(IntPtr hWnd, string szApp, string szOtherStuff, IntPtr hIcon);

} The source generator then generates program code when compiling. The generated code can be seen in the project under Dependencies/Analyzers/Microsoft.Interop.LibraryImportGenerator (see Figure 1): Advertisement Excerpts from the generated code, here for MessageBeep() and MessageBoxW() (Fig. 1). The call is identical in each case: Console.WriteLine(“Beep…”);

Win32APIohneSG.MessageBeep(0x00000010);

Win32APIMmitSG.MessageBeep(0x00000010); Console.WriteLine(“MessageBox…”);

Win32APIohneSG.MessageBoxW(0, “Hallo von ” + System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation.FrameworkDescription, “Platform Invoke Sample”, 0);

Win32APIMmitSG.MessageBoxW(0, “Hallo von ” + System.Runtime.InteropServices.RuntimeInformation.FrameworkDescription, “Platform Invoke Sample”, 0); Console.WriteLine(“ShellAbout…”);

Win32APIohneSG.ShellAbout(Process.GetCurrentProcess().MainWindowHandle, “AppName ” + Assembly.GetExecutingAssembly()!.GetName()!.Version!.ToString(), “”, IntPtr.Zero);

Win32APIMmitSG.ShellAboutW(Process.GetCurrentProcess().MainWindowHandle, “AppName ” + Assembly.GetExecutingAssembly()!.GetName()!.Version!.ToString(), “”, IntPtr.Zero); Details about this source generator, especially how to convert existing ones [DllImport]-Annotations, can be found in the documentation. (map) To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

