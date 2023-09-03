New in .NET 7.0 [29]: Microseconds und Nanoseconds

The DateTime, TimeStamp, DateTimeOffset, and TimeOnly classes also provide Microseconds and Nanoseconds properties in .NET 7.0. Until now, the smallest unit was the tick, which corresponds to 100 nanoseconds.

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

The new properties are implemented as calculated properties.

public const long NanosecondsPerTick = 100;

public const long TicksPerMicrosecond = 10;

public double TotalMicroseconds => (double)_ticks / TicksPerMicrosecond;

public double TotalNanoseconds => (double)_ticks * NanosecondsPerTick;

Developers could easily implement the same thing themselves beforehand. However, the new properties are more intuitive to understand, a help for those who do not know by heart how much time is a tick.

Here is an application example:

var startTimepoint = DateTime.Now; int x = 40; int y = 2; int z = x + y; Console.WriteLine(“Result: ” + z); var endTimePoint = DateTime.Now; Console.WriteLine(“It took so long to calculate:”); TimeSpan ts = endTimePoint – startTimePoint; Console.WriteLine(ts.TotalMilliseconds + ” ms”); Console.WriteLine(ts.TotalMicroseconds + ” µs”); // 1 millisecond == 1000 microseconds Console.WriteLine(ts.Ticks + ” ticks”); // 1 tick = 100 nanoseconds Console.WriteLine(ts.TotalNanoseconds + ” ns”); // 1 microsecond == 1000 nanoseconds

The example returns this output:

