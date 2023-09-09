New in .NET 7.0 [30]: LINQ operators Order() and OrderDescending()

The sorting operators OrderBy() and OrderByDescending() have been in the Language Integrated Query (LINQ) since it was released in the .NET Framework 3.5 in 2007.

Advertisement

Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 38 renowned experts.

What’s new in .NET 7.0 is that there is now an additional variant without the word “By”. Microsoft has introduced the Order() and OrderDescending() methods in the LINQ operators as a supplement to OrderBy() and OrderByDescending().

The new Order() and OrderDescending() methods allow a shortened syntax for sorting lists with elementary data types.

Example of use

With the new methods Order() and OrderDescending(), sorting a list of numbers, strings or dates in ascending order is now possible

var datalistSorted = datalist.OrderBy(x => x);

easier

var datalistSorted = datalist.Order();​

and for descending sorting instead

var datalistSorted = datalist.OrderByDescending(x => x);​

nun

var datalistSorted = datalist.OrderDescending();

No support in Entity Framework Core

Order() and OrderDescending() without “By” and without parameters work with LINQ-to-Objects (i.e. IEnumerable ), however, Entity Framework Core fails when attempting to apply these new operators to a database (i.e. IQueryable ) to apply. This code

var q = (from f in efcore_context.FlightSet

select f.Departure)

.OrderDescending()

.ToList();

returns the runtime error The LINQ expression ‘DbSet () .Select(f => f.Departure).OrderDescending()’ could not be translated..

The same effect still exists with the LINQ operators already introduced in .NET 6.0 such as MinBy(), MaxBy(), DistinctBy() and Chunk(), which are not yet supported even in Entity Framework Core 7.0, like the associated one Issue on GitHub shows.

(rme)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

