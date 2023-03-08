As in the last C# versions (since version 7.0), Microsoft has extended pattern matching in C# 11, this time to include the checking of lists (list pattern) and the extraction of subsets (slice pattern).

dr Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO

while standing .. for any number of elements and an underscore _ for an item.

The following method (in two variants with parameters of type integer array and list of integers) checks whether a set of numbers begins with 1 and 2 or only with 1 and returns the values ​​0 to 4 accordingly:

public string CheckList(int[] values) => values switch { [1, 2, .., 10] => "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10", [1, 2] => "Liste besteht aus 1 und 2", [1, _] => "Liste beginnt mit 1, " + "es kommt danach noch genau ein Element", [1, ..] => "Liste beginnt mit 1, danach noch mehrere Elemente", [_] => "Liste aus einem Element, beginnt nicht mit 1", [..] => "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1" }; public string CheckList(List values) => values switch { [1, 2, .., 10] => "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10", [1, 2] => "Liste besteht aus 1 und 2", [1, _] => "Liste beginnt mit 1, " + "es kommt danach noch genau ein Element", [1, ..] => "Liste beginnt mit 1, " + "danach noch mehrere Elemente", [_] => "Liste aus einem Element, beginnt nicht mit 1", [..] => "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1" };

For the following example calls you get the return values ​​named behind them:

Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 1, 2, 10 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 1, 2, 7, 3, 10 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 1, 2 })); // "Liste besteht aus 1 und 2" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 1, 3 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1, es kommt danach noch genau ein Element" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 1, 2, 5 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1, danach noch mehrere Elemente" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 3 })); // "Liste aus einem Element, beginnt nicht mit 1" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 3, 5, 6, 7 })); // "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new[] { 3, 4 })); // "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 1, 2, 10 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 1, 2, 7, 3, 10 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1 und 2 und endet mit 10" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 1, 2 })); // "Liste besteht aus 1 und 2" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 1, 3 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1, es kommt danach noch genau ein Element" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 1, 2, 5 })); // "Liste beginnt mit 1, danach noch mehrere Elemente" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 3 })); // "Liste aus einem Element, beginnt nicht mit 1" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 3, 5, 6, 7 })); // "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1" Console.WriteLine(CheckList(new List { 3, 4 })); // "Liste aus mehreren Elementen, beginnt nicht mit 1"

You can use variable names in the pattern to pick out individual elements from a set (slice pattern). ExtractValue() returns a character string from a set of numbers:

/// /// Slice Pattern /// public string ExtractValue(int[] values) => values switch { [1, var middle, _] => $"Mittlere Zahl von 3 Zahlen (Beginn 1): " + "{String.Join(", ", middle)}", [_, var middle, _] => $"Mittlere Zahl von 3 Zahlen (Beginn beliebig): "+ "{String.Join(", ", middle)}", [.. var all] => $"Alle Zahlen: {String.Join(", ", all)}"

Here the calls from deliver ExtractValue() the following results:

Console.WriteLine(ExtractValue(new[] { 1, 2, 6 })); // "Mittlere Zahl von 3 Zahlen (Beginn 1): 2" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValue(new[] { 3, 4, 5 })); // "Mittlere Zahl von 3 Zahlen (Beginn beliebig): 4" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValue(new[] { 2, 5, 6 })); // "Mittlere Zahl von 3 Zahlen (Beginn beliebig): 5" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValue(new[] { 1, 2, 5, 6 })); // "Alle Zahlen: 1, 2, 5, 6" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValue(new[] { 2, 5, 6, 7 })); // "Alle Zahlen: 2, 5, 6, 7"

By prepending two periods before the variable ( .. var middle ) the subset (slice) corresponds to several elements. Here is a variant ExtractValues() :

public string ExtractValues(int[] values) => values switch { [1, .. var middle, _] => $"Mittlere Zahlen: {String.Join(", ", middle)}", [.. var all] => $"Alle Zahlen: {String.Join(", ", all)}" }; }

Here the calls from deliver ExtractValues() the following results:

Console.WriteLine(ExtractValues(new[] { 1, 2, 5, 6 })); // "Mittlere Zahlen (Beginn 1): 2, 5" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValues(new[] { 1, 2, 6 })); // "Mittlere Zahlen (Beginn 1): 2" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValues(new[] { 2, 5, 6, 7 })); // "Alle Zahlen: 2, 5, 6, 7" Console.WriteLine(ExtractValues(new[] { 2, 5, 6 })); // "Alle Zahlen: 2, 5, 6"

The List pattern works with all types that have a property Length or Count as well as an indexer ( name× ) own. For the slice pattern, the indexer must support a Range object as input, or the list type must support a Slice() -Method with two integer parameters. These requirements are for those on the interface IEnumerable basierenden Quantity types not yet generally given. Microsoft is calling for feedback

Practical example for the slice pattern

The following structure Autor offers a method ExtractTitleAndSurname() to extract name parts. She gets a character string that she sends by Split() split at the spaces. Then the title and surname is extracted. ToString() returns title and surname as a JSON string.

Prior to C# 11.0 and as of C# 11.0, there were other options for such extraction, including regular expressions, but they are more confusing in such a case.

struct Autor : IAutor { public required int ID; public string Name { get; set; } public Autor() { } private (string Titel, string Surname) ExtractTitleAndSurname(string fullname) => fullname.Split(" ") switch // Slice Pattern { ["Prof.", "Dr.", var nachname] => ("Professor Doktor", nachname), ["Dr.", var nachname] => ("Doktor", nachname), ["Prof.", var nachname] => ("Professor", nachname), ["Prof.", "Dr.", _, .. var all] => ("Professor Doktor", String.Join(" ", all)), ["Dr.", _, .. var all] => ("Doktor", String.Join(" ", all)), ["Prof.", _, .. var all] => ("Professor", String.Join(" ", all)), [_, var nachname] => ("", nachname), [var nachname] => ("", nachname), [_, .. var all] => ("", String.Join(" ", all)), _ => ("", "") }; public override string ToString() { var json = $$""" { "Autor": { "ID": "{{ID}}", "Titel": "{{ExtractTitleAndSurname(Name) .Titel}}", "Nachname": "{{ExtractTitleAndSurname(Name) .Surname}}" } } """; return json; } }

The client shows which instances of ExtractTitleAndSurname() are covered:

Autor hs = new() { ID = 1, Name = "Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg" }; Console.WriteLine(hs); Autor mm = new() { ID = 2, Name = "Jörg Krause" }; Console.WriteLine(mm); Autor jf = new() { ID = 3, Name = "Dr. Fuchs" }; Console.WriteLine(jf); Autor ol = new() { ID = 4, Name = "Lischke" }; Console.WriteLine(ol); Autor rn = new() { ID = 5, Name = "Prof. Dr. Robin Nunkesser" }; Console.WriteLine(rn); Autor leer = new() { ID = 6, Name = "" }; Console.WriteLine(leer); Autor mehrereNamen = new() { ID = 7, Name = "Max Müller Lüdenscheidt" }; Console.WriteLine(mehrereNamen);

The code produces the following output:

Output of the above code



