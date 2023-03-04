The new C# brings the new keyword required for fields and properties. If a data member of a class is given this addition, then it is mandatory that this data member be set either in the constructor or object initializer by the user of the class. A constructor is included [SetsRequiredMembers] annotable, which indicates to the compiler that it occupies all required members.

The addition required is allowed for data members in classes, structures and record types, but not in interfaces.

Practical example

The following class also declares a field and two properties required and another property without this addition. In addition to the parameterless constructor, there are two other constructors with parameters, both with [SetsRequiredMembers] are annotated; however, either one sets all three of the required members to busy.

The code will also compile if [SetsRequiredMembers] does not set all the required members at all. There is no warning either! That means: The compiler relies on the specification [SetsRequiredMembers] in code. The original plan for the compiler to validate it was discarded. There was also a plan to include and exclude individual members. This is also not possible as of C# 11.0. Quoting Microsoft:

“An earlier version of this proposal had a larger metalanguage around initialization, allowing adding and removing individual required members from a constructor, as well as validation that the constructor was setting all required members. This was deemed too complex for the initial release, and removed. We can look at adding more complex contracts and modifications as a later feature.”

public class Consultant { public Consultant() { } [SetsRequiredMembers] public Consultant(int id, string name) => (ID, Name) = (id, name); [SetsRequiredMembers] public Consultant(int id, string name, DateTime created) => (ID, Name, Created) = (id, name, created); public required int ID; // Required Field public required string Name { get; init; } // Required Property public required DateTime Created { get; init; } = DateTime.Now; // Required Property public string? City { get; set; } // nicht "required"! }

This class is now instantiable as follows:

// 1. Aufruf des Konstruktors mit den drei erforderlichen Angaben var p1 = new Consultant(1, "Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg", DateTime.Now); // 2. Aufruf des Konstruktors mit nur zwei der drei Angaben var p2 = new Consultant(2, "Dr. Joachim Fuchs"); // 3. Aufruf der parameterlosen Initialisierung aller drei // Angaben im Objekt-Initialisierer var p3 = new Consultant() { ID = 2, Name = "Dr.habil. Klaus Schmaranz", Created = DateTime.Now };

However, the following is not permitted:

Parameterless constructor without object initializer:

Parameterless constructor with incomplete object initializer:

The example also shows: It is not enough that the property Created has a default value assignment in the class. The caller still has to Created prove.

Visual Studio clearly indicates in the tooltips when it is necessary to set a member:



